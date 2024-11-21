Traffic accident on southern expressway leaves 1 dead, 10 injured

BÌNH THUẬN — The Police Department of Hàm Thuận Nam District in the southern province of Bình Thuận on Thursday reported a serious traffic accident on the Phan Thiết - Dầu Giây Expressway, killing one person and leaving 10 others injured.

The crash, which occurred at 11.30pm on Wednesday at kilometer marker 06+500 of the Phan Thiết - Dầu Giây Expressway in Hàm Cường Commune, Hàm Thuận Nam District, involved two vehicles.

A passenger bus with license plate 50H-230.74, driven by Hồ Duy Thoảng, 40, a resident of south-central province Phú Yên, was travelling from Bình Thuận to HCM City when it collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer, bearing license plates 60C-344.62 and 60R-027.05 for its semi-trailer, was operated by Phạm Đăng Trường, 43, a resident of southern province Đồng Nai.

The accident claimed the life of the bus assistant, Nguyễn Văn Trọng, 41, also from Phú Yên Province. Ten passengers sustained injuries, four of whom are in serious condition and are being treated at Bình Thuận General Hospital.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident. — VNS