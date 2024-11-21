Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Traffic accident on southern expressway leaves 1 dead, 10 injured

November 21, 2024 - 08:47
The accident claimed the life of the bus assistant, Nguyễn Văn Trọng, 41, also from Phú Yên Province.
The passenger bus was damaged after colliding with the rear of a tractor-trailer on the Phan Thiết - Dầu Giây Expressway. The accident claims one death and ten injuries. Photo danviet.vn

BÌNH THUẬN — The Police Department of Hàm Thuận Nam District in the southern province of Bình Thuận on Thursday reported a serious traffic accident on the Phan Thiết - Dầu Giây Expressway, killing one person and leaving 10 others injured.

The crash, which occurred at 11.30pm on Wednesday at kilometer marker 06+500 of the Phan Thiết - Dầu Giây Expressway in Hàm Cường Commune, Hàm Thuận Nam District, involved two vehicles.

A passenger bus with license plate 50H-230.74, driven by Hồ Duy Thoảng, 40, a resident of south-central province Phú Yên, was travelling from Bình Thuận to HCM City when it collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer, bearing license plates 60C-344.62 and 60R-027.05 for its semi-trailer, was operated by Phạm Đăng Trường, 43, a resident of southern province Đồng Nai.

The accident claimed the life of the bus assistant, Nguyễn Văn Trọng, 41, also from Phú Yên Province. Ten passengers sustained injuries, four of whom are in serious condition and are being treated at Bình Thuận General Hospital.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident. — VNS

Related Stories

Society

Traffic accident-related deaths down 10.36% in 7 months

Notably, three accidents occurring on the Hà Nội – Hải Phòng expressway passing through Gia Lộc District in the northern province of Hải Dương, and another on the Trung Lương – Mỹ Thuận expressway resulted in serious consequences.

see also

More on this story

Society

Five suspects arrested for financial fraud

Five suspects have been detained and will be prosecuted for alleged fraud following an investigation into funds raised by GFDI, an investment consultancy company, in the central city of Đà Nẵng.
Society

Teachers who care

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, we celebrate the educators who dedicate themselves to fostering inclusion and compassion, ensuring that children with disabilities are never left behind. Through their tireless efforts, they create a supportive environment where every student, regardless of ability, can thrive. Let their vision of an inclusive, empathetic world become a reality.
Society

Regulations on suspension of BOT toll stations

BOT toll stations are also required to suspend collections if there are risks to traffic safety, with the issue highlighted twice by the competent authority, with written notices and deadlines, but it remains unresolved or is resolved late. 
Society

Men play vital role in preventing domestic violence

The HCM City Department of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs worked with the city’s Women's Union and the United Nations Agency for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) in Việt Nam to organise a “White Ribbon Breakfast” event to promote the role of men in preventing violence against women and children.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom