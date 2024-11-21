Helmets given to kids for a safer tomorrow

HÀ NỘI Over 1,000 safety helmets were delivered to children at Nam Trung Yên Primary School in Cầu Giấy District, Hanoi on Thursday.

Organised by the Embassy of Sweden in Hà Nội in collaboration with the Cầu Giấy District People's Committee, the activity is part of ongoing activities to mark the 55th anniversary of Sweden-Việt Nam diplomatic relations (1969-2024).

At the event, the organisers called for stronger public response and urged parents and adults in Việt Nam to put helmets on their children whenever they travel on motorcycles.

"Sweden is one of the leading countries in the world when it comes to road safety. The Vision Zero policy aiming at zero fatalities and serious injuries has had successful results because it created a momentum to move from policies and visions to concrete actions." said the Ambassador of Sweden, Johan Ndisi.

"The human body can only withstand a certain amount of external force, and the body of a child much less than an adult. That is why it is vital for children to wear a helmet each and every time they travel on a motorcycle or an electric bike. Parents and adults must also set an example by always wearing helmets themselves."

The Vision Zero approach to road safety, which originates from Sweden, aims for no fatalities or serious injuries on roads. This holistic approach focuses on designing a transport system that accounts for human fallibility and ensures that mistakes do not lead to fatal consequences. The goal is to prevent any child from losing their life due to a road accident.

According to the World Health Organization and other sources, road traffic accidents are a leading cause of death and injury in Việt Nam, with young children being particularly vulnerable.

Road safety laws mandate the wearing of helmets for riders and passengers, but not all children comply and the use of non-standard helmets is very concerning, as it can have the opposite effect if an accident occurs.

The Embassy of Sweden aims to raise awareness and promote high-quality helmets to ensure the safety of the Vietnamese people, especially children.

Ambassador Johan Ndisi also stressed that "motorcycles are the primary mode of transport in Hà Nội and throughout Việt Nam, and helmets are a simple yet crucial protection for both children and adults. In the event of a crash, a correctly worn quality helmet can save a life.”

In Việt Nam, despite efforts to improve safety, motorcycle accidents remain a significant issue, with high rates of fatalities and injuries. Road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death among children and young adults aged 5 to 29. In the first half of 2024, Việt Nam experienced over 12,300 traffic accidents, an increase of nearly 1,850 incidents compared to the previous year. However, the number of fatalities decreased by more than 700, with over 5,250 deaths reported. Injuries also rose, with nearly 9,600 people hurt. Most accidents occurred on roads, with significant incidents reported.

Traffic fatalities and injuries are themselves tragedies, but they also generate economic strain for society. The National Traffic Safety Committee estimated that Vietnam lost US$4.9 billion per year due to traffic crashes. VNS