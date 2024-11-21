Health ministry targets national antibiotic use monitoring system by 2025

HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Health has set a target to establish a national monitoring system for antibiotic use and consumption in humans by 2025.

This initiative is part of Việt Nam's intensified efforts to curb the rising threat of antimicrobial resistance and to prevent the spread of drug-resistant microorganisms and infectious diseases.

The plan, detailed in Decision 3465/QĐ-BYT issued in 2024, is part of the MoH’s action plan on antimicrobial resistance prevention and control in the period of 2024-2025. Signed by Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn, the plan outlines specific measures aimed at addressing the alarming increase in antimicrobial resistance cases in Việt Nam.

According to the MoH, superbugs resistant to nearly all antibiotics have emerged globally, driven by the overuse and misuse of antibiotics in humans, animals and agriculture, alongside limited access to clean water and sanitation.

In Việt Nam, the antimicrobial resistance situation remains a significant challenge, demanding concerted efforts from all sectors of society.

The plan outlines four key strategic goals to address antimicrobial resistance.

The first goal aims to improve awareness among local authorities, healthcare professionals and the public. By 2025, all centrally-managed cities and provinces are expected to develop and fund antimicrobial resistance prevention plans for 2023-2030. At least 50 per cent of adults and mothers and 60 per cent of healthcare workers will possess accurate knowledge about antimicrobial resistance prevention.

The second goal focuses on enhancing systems for monitoring antimicrobial resistance trends and detecting resistant microorganisms. By 2025, half of MoH-managed hospitals and at least one hospital per province will join the antimicrobial resistance surveillance network. Furthermore, the capacity of three national reference laboratories will be upgraded, surveillance activities will expand to community settings and 90 per cent of personnel in the surveillance system will receive specialised training.

The plan targets the adoption of infection control measures in hospitals to prevent the spread of antimicrobial resistance. By 2025, 40 per cent of hospitals (excluding district hospitals) are expected to establish antimicrobial resistance control plans. Additionally, at least 40 per cent of ministry and province-level hospitals and 15 per cent of district hospitals will implement microbiological diagnostic and antimicrobial resistance surveillance techniques.

By 2025, the MoH aims for 30 per cent of hospitals to implement antimicrobial stewardship programmes and to establish a national surveillance system for monitoring antibiotic use and consumption.

These goals collectively aim to build a robust framework for combating antimicrobial resistance and ensuring sustainable healthcare practices.

The MoH emphasised that fighting antimicrobial resistance requires the participation of all sectors, including local governments, health authorities and the public. The measures laid out in the action plan not only aim to mitigate the antimicrobial resistance crisis, but also to ensure sustainable and responsible healthcare practices in Việt Nam. — VNS