Location of bridge connecting Hà Nội and Hưng Yên announced

HÀ NỘI – The plan for the construction of Ngọc Hồi Bridge and its approach roads has been just announced by the Hà Nội People’s Committee.

The bridge will pass through Thanh Trì and Gia Lâm districts, connecting to Hưng Yên Province, with a total investment of more than VNĐ11,800 billion (US$455 million).

According to the design, Ngọc Hồi Bridge begins at the Ring Road 3.5 at the section from Phúc La – Văn Phú to the Pháp Vân – Cầu Giẽ Expressway and ends at Kim Đức Commune in Gia Lâm District, adjacent to Hưng Yên Province with a total length of about 5.2km.

The bridge and approach roads will have a width of 33 metres, offering six lanes for vehicles, plus mixed-use lanes and walk ways.

The segment from Chử Cù Vân Mausoleum to the Hà Nội border will be 60.75m wide, including a central viaduct, frontage roads and pavements on both sides.

The Ngọc Hồi Bridge spanning the Hồng (Red) River will be part of Hà Nội’s Ring Road 3.5, with a planned length of 7.5km, including 5.4km within Hà Nội and 2.1km in Hưng Yên Province.

The project will be funded by both Hà Nội’s municipal and the central Government budget.

The project’s starting point will be in Thanh Trì District, connecting to the terminus of the Phúc La – Văn Phú to Pháp Vân – Cầu Giẽ section of Ring Road 3.5, around 360m from the Hữu Hồng dike.

The bridge will end in Văn Giang District of Hưng Yên Province, connecting to the Ring Road 3.5 in Văn Giang, approximately 700m from the Tả Hồng dike toward the Hà Nội – Hải Phòng expressway.

According to the Hà Nội People’s Committee, the construction of Ngọc Hồi Bridge will enhance connectivity between the capital and Hưng Yên Province, facilitating access to new urban areas like Ecopark, Đại An and Dream City. It will foster socio-economic development in the southern area of Hà Nội, as well as southern and southeastern provinces within the Capital Region, such as Hưng Yên, Hà Nam and Bắc Ninh.

In addition to the eight current bridges across the Hồng River of Thăng Long, Chương Dương, Vĩnh Tuy, Thanh Trì, Nhật Tân, Vĩnh Thịnh, Long Biên and Việt Trì – Ba Vì, the city’s master plan to 2030, with a vision to 2050, calls for ten more bridges, including Tứ Liên, Trần Hưng Đạo, Vân Phúc, Hồng Hà, Mễ Sở, New Thăng Long, Vĩnh Tuy (Phase 2), Thượng Cát, Ngọc Hồi and Phú Xuyên. VNS