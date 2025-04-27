Politics & Law
Home Society

Exciting atmosphere at the State-level marching rehearsal for 50 Years of Glory

April 27, 2025 - 10:31
The whole family is excited to watch the State-level rehearsal of the parade and march to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification. — VNA/VNS Photos Xuân Anh

HCM CITY — A State-level rehearsal for the parade to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025) was held on Sunday morning on Lê Duẩn Street, District 1 in HCM City.

The event was organised by the Central Steering Committee for the celebration of major holidays and important historical events of the country in the period 2023-2025.

From early morning, thousands of people gathered on the surrounding streets to watch the rehearsal.

Representatives of different religions relax before the rehearsal.
Veterans are well prepared before participating in the State-level rehearsal.
Young people in traditional dress capture the moment before joining the rehearsal.
People flock to the Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh-Tôn Đức Thắng intersection early to watch the rehearsal.
A cavalry soldier takes care of his horse.
The student team gets ready in their position for the rehearsal.

