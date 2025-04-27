Exciting atmosphere at the State-level marching rehearsal for 50 Years of Glory

Việt Nam, Japan to deepen political, security, economic ties
|The whole family is excited to watch the State-level rehearsal of the parade and march to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification. — VNA/VNS Photos Xuân Anh
HCM CITY — A State-level rehearsal for the parade to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025) was held on Sunday morning on Lê Duẩn Street, District 1 in HCM City.
The event was organised by the Central Steering Committee for the celebration of major holidays and important historical events of the country in the period 2023-2025.
From early morning, thousands of people gathered on the surrounding streets to watch the rehearsal.
|Representatives of different religions relax before the rehearsal.
|Veterans are well prepared before participating in the State-level rehearsal.
|Young people in traditional dress capture the moment before joining the rehearsal.
|People flock to the Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh-Tôn Đức Thắng intersection early to watch the rehearsal.
|A cavalry soldier takes care of his horse.
|The student team gets ready in their position for the rehearsal.