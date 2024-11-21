UNICEF calls for stronger climate action on World Children's Day

HÀ NỘI — The celebration of World Children's Day in Việt Nam on Wednesday was marked by a message from UNICEF and partners calling for starker action in dealing with the climate crisis, to protect the environment for every child in the future.

Climate action is also a key theme in UNICEF's annual State of the World's Children report, which was also released on Wednesday.

One of the countries particularly exposed to climate change risks, climate-related disasters in Việt Nam have left disproportionate effects on children. These disasters have become a harsh reality for millions of children and their families and resulted in disruptions to essential healthcare, nutrition, education and social and child protection services - harming children’s ability to survive, thrive and develop to their full potential.

The conference comes two months after the devastating Typhoon Yagi devastated large parts of northern Việt Nam, leaving more than 318 people dead and injured more than 2,000, with countless homes and schools, as well as health facilities and critical infrastructure destroyed or severely damaged.

“Typhoon Yagi drove home the truth that climate change is devastating communities," said Silvia Danailov, UNICEF Representative in Việt Nam.

"This isn’t the next generation’s problem, it’s already ours. Collectively we must do everything we can to protect children and their families from climate change and the devastation it leaves in its wake. Every child has the right to a safe and liveable future.”

Marking the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) annually on 20 November, this year’s theme for Việt Nam is aligned with CRC General Comment No. 26, adopted by the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child in 2023, which emphasises children’s right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment as vital to their overall well-being.

Nguyễn Hoàng Hiệp, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, said: "Việt Nam is at a critical juncture in addressing the increasing impacts of climate change on its youngest citizens. The government remains persistent in its commitment to advancing policies and partnerships that protect children from climate-related risks, while also promoting sustainable development.

"Through collective, tireless efforts, we have the capacity to convert adversities like Typhoon Yagi into catalysts for progressive development. This approach guarantees that every child can look forward to a future that is not only safe and healthy but also filled with potential."

To highlight the importance of strengthening the climate resilience of communities and finding long-term solutions, the Young Voices for Climate Action event took place today in Hà Nội to promote collective climate action and empower children to be at the heart of Việt Nam’s climate response.

In his remarks, Ito Naoki, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Việt Nam underscored the collaborative efforts between the Japanese and Vietnamese governments on various disaster management initiatives.

Naoki also highlighted the assistance being extended through UNICEF, targeting children, a group highly vulnerable to the impacts of the disaster.

“The Japanese government intends to continue to contribute to disaster risk reduction for vulnerable children in the field of climate change in Việt Nam, for example, through the horizontal development of disaster drills focused on children, and by supporting the reconstruction of primary schools and evacuation centers damaged by the recent typhoon”, Naoki said.

The report 'State of the World’s Children 2024: The Future of Childhood in a Changing World' warns that the future of childhood hangs in the balance unless urgent action is taken to safeguard children’s rights in a changing world.

It forecasts that three major megatrends – climate and environmental crises, demographic change and breakthrough technologies – will impact children’s lives by 2050 and beyond.

In response, the report underscores the importance of placing child rights, as outlined in the CRC, in all strategies, policies and actions. It calls for investing in education, services, and sustainable and resilient cities for children, expanding climate resilience in infrastructure, technology, essential services and social support systems as well as delivering connectivity and safe technology designs for all children. VNS