Đắc Lắk Province - Bright spot in housing programme implementation for ethnic minorities

ĐẮK LẮK — The province of Đắk Lắk has completed its largest housing project to date, aimed at supporting poor households, families with special welfare policies and ethnic minorities.

This initiative celebrates the 120th anniversary of the province's establishment (November 22, 1904 – November 22, 2024).

Đắk Lắk, in the Central Highlands of Việt Nam, borders Mondulkiri Province of Cambodia. The locality is home to 2.2 million people, including 49 ethnic groups that represent 33.4 per cent of the population. The main ethnic groups are the Êđê, M’nông, Jarai and Bana, which together account for about 22 per cent.

The province has two border districts – Ea Súp and Buôn Đôn – with 54 particularly disadvantaged communes. Most ethnic communities in Đắk Lắk earn their livelihoods from agriculture and farming, facing significant economic, cultural and social challenges. Many families under special welfare policies and ethnic households lack proper housing or live in temporary, dilapidated structures.

In line with the Government's policy on social welfare, 'Together for the Poor – No One Left Behind', the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) has collaborated with Đắk Lắk’s authorities to implement a programme supporting the construction of 1,200 houses for poor households, families with special welfare policies and ethnic minority communities in the province. This is the largest housing support programme ever implemented in the province.

The programme has completed and handed over all 1,200 houses to the locals. According to the MPS, there are outstanding highlights in the implementation of the housing programme in Đắk Lắk Province.

First, besides the budget provided by the MPS, the local authorities have proactively allocated funds from their own. They also negotiated with contractors to reduce costs for materials and construction, while utilising local police forces and youth volunteers for labour in the construction process.

Relevant authorities have directly conducted surveys to understand the actual needs of the residents, allowing for adjustments to the designs to suit the local soil conditions, climate, customs and residents' preferences. Specifically, the programme steering committee has shifted from modular housing to solid houses, ensuring compliance with the 'three solid standards' – a solid foundation, sturdy frame/walls and a durable roof.

The project was completed ahead of schedule, overcoming the unpredictable weather conditions of the Central Highlands like sudden rain and heat. Local authorities, relevant agencies, political and social organisations and community groups united to participate actively, implementing the project with the highest sense of responsibility, ultimately finishing construction three months earlier than planned.

During the implementation process, the provincial authorities directed relevant organisations to facilitate the land documentation processes for residents.

Local Party committees, Government officials, armed forces and youth volunteers have actively helped to dismantle old houses, clear land and transport construction materials to areas with challenging access.

Chairman of the Buôn Hồ Town People's Committee Đặng Gia Duẩn said the support for building housing for poor households, families with special welfare policies and ethnic minorities reflects the special attention of the MPS towards Đắk Lắk Province and the town in particular.

“This assistance contributes to ensuring social security and sustainably reducing poverty, aiding in the development of a prosperous, ecological, civilised and compassionate Buôn Hồ Town,” he told Nhân Dân (The People) newspaper.

According to the Head of the Buôn Hồ Town Police Department, Colonel Nguyễn Danh Bằng, the new houses are not only physical shelters that help families gradually stabilise their lives, but they also symbolise the unity and collective effort of the Government, organisations, armed forces and communities.

One of the locals receiving new houses, H’Nghem Mlô, said she was overwhelmed with happiness.

“My family has worked hard, but due to a lack of arable land, we could barely make ends meet, let alone build a house.

“Now that we have stable housing, I will encourage my children to work hard to improve our lives,” she said. — VNS