HCM City announces fares for its Metro Line 1

HCM CITY — HCM City People's Committee on Thursday finalised the fare structure for Metro Line 1 (Bến Thành – Suối Tiên), signalling the impending commencement of the southern city’s first-ever metro line.

According to the committee, single-trip tickets for Metro Line 1 (allowing travel on a single route within one day) are priced between VNĐ7,000 and VNĐ20,000 (less than US$1) for cash payments, depending on the distance travelled. For non-cash payments, ticket prices range from VNĐ6,000 to VNĐ19,000.

Time-based tickets are also available, with a one-day pass priced at VNĐ40,000 ($1.6) per person (unlimited trips within a day) and a three-day pass costing VNĐ90,000 ($3.5) per person (unlimited trips within three days).

Monthly passes are offered at VNĐ300,000 (less than $12) per person for regular passengers, with a reduced rate of VNĐ150,000 for students. These ticket prices already include personal accident insurance coverage for passengers using the metro service. Exemptions and discounts will be applied according to resolutions passed by the HCM City People’s Council.

The HCM City Urban Railway Company Limited, the operator of the metro line, is responsible for publicly listing ticket price information at metro stations and on official media platforms and websites.

The HCM City Public Transport Centre will monitor ticket sales revenue to form a basis for contracting public passenger transport services on Metro Line 1. This decision is effective as of today, November 21.

Ngô Hải Đường, head of the Transport Management Department under the HCM City Department of Transport, said that passengers will have multiple options to purchase metro tickets, including cash and account-based payments, reported local media.

Currently, the Department of Transport is developing a plan for integrated ticketing between buses and the metro to submit for approval, aiming to enhance convenience for public transport users.

Previously, the HCM City's Department of Transport had submitted a proposal to the municipal People’s Committee regarding the pricing structure for Metro Line 1.

The proposal was based on a cost optimisation method combined with comparative analyses of the ticket prices for the Cát Linh - Hà Đông Metro Line -- the first in Hà Nội and the first in the country to be operational -- and consultancy studies on affordability for the general public. HCM City's Metro Line 1 will receive subsidies from the city’s budget to encourage public use and enhance competitiveness compared to other forms of transport.

The HCM City Urban Railway Company Limited stated that ticketing systems at metro stations are designed to accommodate electronic tickets, allowing flexible fare adjustments and multiple payment options for passengers.

The approved ticket prices will be posted at metro stations and published on the official website. Passengers travelling beyond their designated stops will need to purchase additional tickets. Refunds and ticket exchanges will only be allowed for unused tickets. — VNS