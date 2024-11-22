One dead in violent attack as naked man allegedly steals car, goes on rampage

HÀ NỘI — Police in Hà Nội are investigating a shocking incident of violence in which a naked man allegedly stole a car and attacked multiple people, leading to the death of an elderly man.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Mai Đình Commune, Sóc Sơn District, where the unclothed man -- who is yet to be publicly identified -- allegedly used a stick to smash the window of a Toyota Vios parked on the roadside.

He then started the vehicle and drove off.

The car’s owner, who witnessed the theft while seated nearby, called for help. A local man, 48-year-old N.V.Q., pursued the stolen vehicle on his motorbike.

During the chase, the suspect allegedly rammed the car into N.V.Q., causing severe injuries, including a fractured leg and head trauma. The vehicle eventually crashed onto a sidewalk, sustaining heavy damage.

Fleeing on foot, the suspect entered a nearby house, where he encountered 70-year-old H.V.C., a stroke patient using a cane. Police said the suspect violently attacked the elderly man, leaving him with multiple injuries, including broken ribs.

The man then allegedly entered another house and approached a 10-year-old child. The quick-thinking child locked the door and avoided harm.

The suspect was later subdued by residents and handed over to the police. Tragically, despite being rushed to the hospital, H.V.C. succumbed to his injuries.

Security footage revealed that the suspect had used a shovel to assault the elderly man, according to police. — VNS