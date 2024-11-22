Over 100 skeletons discovered during drainage construction in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Drainage workers have discovered nearly 150 skeletons while constructing and upgrading the road and drainage system in a small alley in the inner district of Hà Nội.

Hà Anh Tuấn, Deputy Chairman of the Đống Đa District People's Committee, stated that the skeletons were found about one metre beneath the road surface in Alley 167, Tây Sơn Street, Quang Trung Ward, Đống Đa District.

Following the discovery, Quang Trung Ward and Đống Đa District authorities ordered the suspension of all infrastructure work in the area.

The remains were gathered into temporary ossuaries pending proper burial.

According to Tuấn, authorities have so far identified most of the skeletons. Quang Trung Ward officials have coordinated with relevant agencies to transfer the remains to an appropriate cemetery.

Alley 167 resident Lê Thị Thu Thảo noted that this is not the first time skeletons have been uncovered during construction in the area.

In the past, remains were frequently found during roadwork, drainage installation or foundation digging. These remains, often contained in ceramic ossuaries, were relocated for reburial elsewhere.

“Years ago, when the city consolidated scattered graves, unclaimed graves were moved here and later forgotten,” Thảo explained. — VNS