Nguyễn Siêu school: a decade of excellence and global integration

Kiều Trinh

Hà Nội – On the evening of November 21, a spectacular performance titled 'Soaring Amidst the Blue Skies' took centre stage at the Hồ Gươm Theatre. The event marked a decade since Nguyễn Siêu Secondary and High School integrated the Cambridge curriculum into Việt Nam's national education programme, cementing its role as a trailblazer in international education.

The celebration also paid tribute to the remarkable contributions of educator Nguyễn Trọng Vĩnh, whose lifelong dedication to education and visionary leadership have been instrumental in shaping Nguyễn Siêu’s success.

Joining the ceremony, Director of the Hanoi Department of Education and Training Trần Thế Cương extended heartfelt congratulations to the teacher and the school for achieving this distinguished milestone. He expressed immense pride in the school’s exemplary role within Hà Nội’s education system, serving as a bridge that connects Vietnamese youth to the global stage.

Iain Frew, the British Ambassador to Việt Nam, shared in the school’s joy, commending Nguyễn Siêu for its growing prominence within the global Cambridge system.

“Today is a truly special occasion as we come together to celebrate Nguyễn Siêu School’s remarkable contributions to the development of education in Vietnam, " the Ambassador said.

"I would like to commend Nguyen Sieu School and their leadership team, for being a pioneer in international education in Việt Nam, preparing students to excel in a globalised world, while remaining connected to Vietnamese culture."

In the 2024–2025 academic year, recognising the strong alignment between its core values and the educational philosophy of High Performance Learning (HPL), Nguyễn Siêu School adopted this innovative approach. It became an HPL Pathway School, striving towards the prestigious title of HPL World-Class School. This marks a significant step towards advancing its mission of excellence and global standards in education.

On November 6 2014, Nguyễn Siêu School was recognised as a Microsoft Showcase School by Microsoft, USA. This milestone brought significant advancements in its technological infrastructure, including smart teaching devices, upgraded network systems and mobile IT classrooms equipped with iPads. The school also launched a visionary project to develop itself into an AI-driven educational institution.

In terms of academic achievements, the school initially piloted three core subjects: Mathematics, Science and English as a Second Language (ESL). Today, 100 per cent of classes implement the Cambridge International curriculum across 27 subjects for all students aged from three years to eighteen.

In the school’s first IGCSE ESL exam in 2016, students from the school earned the Top in Việt Nam accolade for achieving the nation’s highest scores. In 2024, the school celebrated its first Top in the World title in ESL, with students excelling across other disciplines, including Mathematics, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Travel & Tourism, Enterprise and Global Perspectives. Remarkably, Nguyễn Siêu students have secured the Top in Việt Nam highest rankings for eight consecutive years.

In addition to the Cambridge programme, the school has expanded into other international curricula, offering NCUK university preparation studies along with SAT and AP courses. In the 2023 and 2024 SAT examinations, Nguyễn Siêu students achieved outstanding results, scoring 1570 and 1590 out of 1600, placing them among the top one per cent of young minds across the world.

Building on its commitment to nurturing future generations, Nguyễn Siêu has steadily expanded its model of international educational cooperation. The school is now an authorised International Teaching Practice Centre under the TES Institute (UK).

On November 22, the school held a panel discussion and launched the Vietnamese edition of High Performance Learning: How to Become a World Class School by Deborah Eyre (Routledge, first edition, January 12, 2016), translated by Headmistress Nguyễn Thị Minh Thúy.

According to the global report from the High Performance Learning (HPL) organisation, this innovative approach has transformed the lives of over 120,000 students worldwide.

It has been implemented in 125 schools across 24 countries, with remarkable outcomes. Fifty one per cent of students achieve A- and A+ grades, 96 per cent of teachers recognise its effectiveness in fostering student independence and expertise, while over 120,000 teachers have benefitted from professional development through the programme. — VNS