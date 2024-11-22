Donation helps improve care for children and women

ĐÀ NẴNG — Lifestart Foundation, an Australian organisation dedicated to empowering disadvantaged children, has delivered a donation of advanced medical equipment, fresh milk, furniture and children’s books worth VNĐ1.82 billion to Đà Nẵng City Obstetrics and Pediatrics Hospital.

It said the donation aims to elevate healthcare quality for children and pregnant and post partum patients.

The 1,500-bed hospital, across 38 departments, has been a leading healthcare facility since 2012, providing specialised care not only to the city residents but also to the broader central and Central Highlands regions.

Lifestart Foundation said the donation would help the hospital meet the increasing demands of patients and advanced medical equipment need for treatment.

Founder of Lifestart, Karen Leonard, said it has committed to providing resources that enhance both the quality of medical care and the overall well-being of these young patients during their hospital stay.

Lifestart Foundation also provided 720 packets of fresh milk, 50 chairs, 79 children’s storybooks and 252 coloring books to bring added support to the hospital’s youngest patients.

Karen Leonard said: “This project is vital for enhancing healthcare services for paediatric and obstetric patients at the hospital. With this support, Lifestart Foundation hopes that the medical equipment will be used to its fullest potential, reducing overcrowding and helping patients in the central and highlands regions avoid travelling long distances for treatment.

“Our mission is to make a meaningful impact on the lives of these children, improving their health and quality of life, while supporting a brighter future for the younger generations of Việt Nam.”

Doctor Trần Thị Hoàng, deputy director of the hospital highlighted the importance of their support in improving the hospital’s capacity to care for children.

Vice chairman of the Đà Nẵng City’s Union of Friendship Organisations, Phạm Hữu Hoa said he hopes for a continued partnership with Lifestart Foundation to continue improving the quality of medical care at the hospital. VNS