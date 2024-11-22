Vietnam’s culture and cuisine introduced in Israel

HÀ NỘI – The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel, in collaboration with the International Women’s Club (IWC) in Israel, organised an event on November 21 to introduce Vietnamese culture and cuisine.

The event drew the participation of around 50 participants, including female diplomats, spouses of foreign diplomats in Israel, Israeli businesswomen, embassy staff, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the Middle East nation.

The attendees watched videos showcasing Việt Nam’s stunning and diverse landscapes, flavourful cuisine, and warm hospitality. They also learned about 'ao dai', the traditional Vietnamese long dress. Several IWC members who had visited Việt Nam shared their impressions of the country, praising its people and its rich cultural and culinary traditions.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Lý Đức Trung provided additional insights into Việt Nam’s cultural and historical heritage and highlighted the nation’s recent socio-economic achievements.

Professor Nir Avieli, a sociologist from Ben-Gurion University told the Vietnam News Agency's resident correspondent that he have visited Vietnam many times, adding that he loves the country and its people. For him, Vietnamese cuisine is the best in the world, he said. VNA/VNS