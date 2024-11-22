Vietnam News Agency's southern branch co-operates with Pathway School

HCM CITY — Vietnam News Agency's southern branch has signed a cooperation agreement with Bách Khoa Alliance Education JSC - Pathway School on November 21 in HCM City to build and implement media strategies.

According to the agreement, the two sides will work together on a wide range of projects, activities and media events, such as classes to teach children life skills and soft skills, including how to process information on social media; academic health programmes to strengthen healthcare for children in kindergartens, primary schools, secondary schools and high schools; conferences and seminars to share experiences and train workforces; field trips and camping trips for students to learn new skills while immersing themselves in nature; and career orientation sessions, among others.

They will also co-operate in terms of news articles and video news on platforms under Vietnam News Agency, which will promote high quality educational programmes, scientific research and other relevant content.

Nguyễn Quốc Tuấn, director of Vietnam News Agency's southern branch, said that this co-operation utilises both sides' facilities, workforce and experience, and that it will be carried out in a timely manner.

Nguyễn Hoàng Anh Thư, board member and financial director of Pathway School, said that both sides will focus on making use of their strengths and capabilities in workforce training, organise media events, promote achievements, and provide information and consultation on the economy and investment for businesses.

Established in 2014, Pathway School places a great focus on educating students on life skills, good morals and lessons, and bettering themselves. — VNS