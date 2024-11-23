Clean for a better tomorrow

"Cleaning Hoàn Kiếm Lake with Ninomiya" is a group of volunteers who clean up litter from Hoàn Kiếm Lake every Sunday morning. Inspired by the action of Tohru Ninomiya, who started this activity over 10 years ago, many banded together to act and spread this model to other areas.
Lifestart Foundation, an Australian organisation dedicated to empowering disadvantaged children, has delivered advanced medical equipment, fresh milk, furniture and children’s books worth VNĐ1.82 billion to Đà Nẵng City Obstetrics and Pediatrics Hospital.
Over 425 booths and 300 businesses and organisations, both local and international, participated in the 2nd National Medicinal Materials, Traditional Medicine and Medicinal Products Fair 2024 (VIETRAMED EXPO 2024), held at HCM City's Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7.