Home Society

Clean for a better tomorrow

November 23, 2024 - 10:26
"Cleaning Hoàn Kiếm Lake with Ninomiya" is a group of volunteers who clean up litter from Hoàn Kiếm Lake every Sunday morning. Inspired by the action of Tohru Ninomiya, who started this activity over 10 years ago, many banded together to act and spread this model to other areas.

Society

Donation helps improve care for children and women

Lifestart Foundation, an Australian organisation dedicated to empowering disadvantaged children, has delivered advanced medical equipment, fresh milk, furniture and children’s books worth VNĐ1.82 billion to Đà Nẵng City Obstetrics and Pediatrics Hospital.

