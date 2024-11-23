Việt Nam scores success on organ transplants, needs more donors

Việt Nam’s medical sector has achieved extraordinary progress in organ transplantation over the past three decades, positioning the country as a leader in Southeast Asia for the number of transplants performed annually.

“Organ transplantation is one of the greatest medical miracles and among the most significant scientific advances of the 20th century. These procedures are only possible in countries with advanced medical systems, where infrastructure and expertise are robust,” Dr Phạm Gia Khánh, president of the Việt Nam Transplant Society, said.

Việt Nam’s progress in this field has been a testament to its dedication, innovation, and relentless pursuit of medical excellence.

Achievements

Việt Nam’s journey in organ transplantation began in 1992, with its first kidney transplant performed with assistance from foreign experts. This landmark procedure involved contributions from leading institutions, including Bạch Mai Hospital, Việt Đức Hospital, Hà Nội Medical University, Central Military Hospital 108, and the Military Medical Academy.

The following year, Vietnamese doctors carried out the country’s first kidney transplant independently, demonstrating their growing expertise. This marked the beginning of rapid advancements in organ transplantation techniques.

Việt Nam achieved significant milestones by 2017, including its first lung transplant and a heart transplant for a child patient.

These successes paved the way for further breakthroughs in 2018, when Vietnamese doctors conducted lung and kidney transplants using organs from brain-dead donors. Multiple simultaneous organ retrieval and transplantation surgeries were also successfully performed.

Việt Nam became the first Southeast Asian country in 2020, to perform a limb transplant and a small intestine transplant from a living donor, placing the nation among an elite group of just 22 countries worldwide capable of such procedures.

In 2023, Vietnamese surgeons completed a complex multi-organ heart and kidney transplant in a coordinated effort between hospitals in HCM City and Hà Nội.

By early this year the country had performed nearly 8,000 organ transplants, including over 7,000 kidney transplants and 500 liver transplants, saving thousands of lives.

Việt Nam now performs more than 1,000 organ transplants annually, making it a leading country in Southeast Asia in this field. This progress reflects the nation’s increasing expertise and its ability to adopt and refine cutting-edge medical technologies.

The country boasts 26 transplant centres nationwide, with local hospitals mastering techniques once considered exclusive to central facilities. Leading institutions such as Military Hospital 108, Việt Đức Hospital, Chợ Rẫy Hospital, and Huế Hospital have been at the forefront of these achievements.

Military Hospital 108 set a record by performing five liver transplants in a single week. Việt Đức Hospital has excelled in coordinating organ retrievals and transplants across regions, even managing multiple-organ retrieval surgeries from brain-dead donors.

Chợ Rẫy Hospital has pioneered robotic-assisted kidney transplantation, enabling procedures for patients with complex conditions such as blood type mismatches.

Paediatric liver transplants, among the most complex medical procedures, are now routinely performed by the National Paediatric Hospital. The institution has successfully handled challenging cases, including those involving blood type incompatibility, liver cancer, and genetic disorders.

Việt Nam has also mastered kidney, heart, liver, pancreas, lung, and corneal transplants, achieving post-surgery survival rates that match or exceed those of developed countries.

The affordability of transplants—one-eighth the cost in Thailand and one-twenty-fourth the cost in the United States—has attracted international patients seeking life-saving treatment.

Overcoming challenges

Despite its remarkable achievements, Việt Nam’s organ transplantation sector faces a persistent challenge: the shortage of donated organs. Currently, 96 per cent of organ transplants rely on living donors, while brain-dead donors account for only 4 per cent—a stark contrast to the 40–90 per cent contribution seen in developed countries.

Public awareness remains a significant barrier. Misconceptions about organ donation, cultural beliefs, and a lack of understanding of its humanitarian value have hindered progress.

Việt Nam recorded in 2023 an organ donation rate of just 0.15 per million people–far lower than Spain’s 43 per million or Thailand’s six per million.

There are about 300 brain dead persons in Việt Nam every day, yet most of their organs go unused. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of patients remain on waiting lists, with many dying before a suitable donor is found.

To address these challenges, Việt Nam has implemented comprehensive legal frameworks and public awareness campaigns. The Health Insurance Law provides coverage for transplant costs and post-surgical treatment, while government initiatives such as “Register to Donate Tissues and Organs to Save Lives – Giving is Forever” have encouraged nearly 100,000 people to register as donors.

However, current regulations require family consent to proceed with donations, even if the deceased had registered beforehand. This can lead to situations where a single family member’s objection prevents a donation.

Dr Nguyễn Thị Kim Tiến, president of the Việt Nam Association for Organ and Tissue Donation, highlighted this issue, saying: “Each brain dead person can save many lives through organ and tissue donation. This deed reflects a profound spirit of sharing and compassion.”

To overcome these barriers, experts recommend integrating organ donation education into school curriculums, using technology to streamline donor registration, and improving transparency in the donation process.

Call to action

Việt Nam’s organ transplantation achievements over the past 30 years are remarkable, but the journey is far from over. Organ donation is not only a medical necessity but also a legacy of compassion and humanity.

Raising public awareness and addressing cultural barriers are crucial to saving more lives. Educating the public on the humanitarian value of organ donation and its positive social impact can help shift perceptions.

Moreover, technology can play a role in coordinating donations and ensuring transparency. By streamlining registration and enabling better tracking of potential donors, Việt Nam can increase efficiency and build public trust.

Việt Nam’s medical community, government, and society must work together to foster a "culture of donation". Comprehensive education, policy improvements, and robust outreach programmes are essential to changing mindsets and removing barriers.

With collective effort, Việt Nam can continue to build on its successes, offering hope and a second chance at life to thousands of patients. VNS