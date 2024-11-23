Politics & Law
Home Society

Banning motorbikes - a complex issue

November 23, 2024 - 10:36
Hà Nội is facing a serious problem because of polluted air and traffic congestion. Authorities plan to limit motorbikes in inner districts after 2025 and them gradually ban reduce the number of bikes on the roads from 2030. Are motorbikes the problem? Will this help ease congestion? Watch our video and tell us your comments.

Society

Donation helps improve care for children and women

Lifestart Foundation, an Australian organisation dedicated to empowering disadvantaged children, has delivered advanced medical equipment, fresh milk, furniture and children’s books worth VNĐ1.82 billion to Đà Nẵng City Obstetrics and Pediatrics Hospital.

