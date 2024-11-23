Banning motorbikes - a complex issue

Hà Nội is facing a serious problem because of polluted air and traffic congestion. Authorities plan to limit motorbikes in inner districts after 2025 and them gradually ban reduce the number of bikes on the roads from 2030. Are motorbikes the problem? Will this help ease congestion? Watch our video and tell us your comments.
Lifestart Foundation, an Australian organisation dedicated to empowering disadvantaged children, has delivered advanced medical equipment, fresh milk, furniture and children’s books worth VNĐ1.82 billion to Đà Nẵng City Obstetrics and Pediatrics Hospital.
Over 425 booths and 300 businesses and organisations, both local and international, participated in the 2nd National Medicinal Materials, Traditional Medicine and Medicinal Products Fair 2024 (VIETRAMED EXPO 2024), held at HCM City's Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7.