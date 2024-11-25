Politics & Law
Home Society

Three dead, one injured after crashing into ditch in Hà Nội

November 25, 2024 - 14:05
The deceased were a 49-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and a one-year old baby. Another child, born in 2015, was rushed to a local hospital.
The accident scene. — Photo vietnamnet.vn

HÀ NỘI — Three people including a one-year old baby died and another child was injured, after they crashed into a ditch in the Hà Nội’s suburban district of Chương Mỹ on Sunday evening.

According to local eyewitnesses, the group were on a motorbike when it left the road and plummeted into the ditch at around 8.35 pm in Đồng Lạc Commune, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Four victims are all from the same family.

The deceased were a 49-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, along with the baby, while the child born in 2015 remains in hospital.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the crash. — VNS

