Thu Anh

HCM CITY — Artists from the private IDECAF (Institute of Cultural Exchange with France), one of HCM City’s leading drama troupes, are working to offer a special show this season.

The drama is based on the 18th-century Vietnamese epic poem called Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kiều), one of Việt Nam’s top literary works, written by great poet Nguyễn Du (1766-1820). The 3,254-verse poem has been adapted to multiple ballets, musicals, dramas and films.

The work entitled Dưới Bóng Giai Nhân (The Beauty and the Hero), is produced by Huỳnh Anh Tuấn, owner of IDECAF.

It recounts the life and trials of Thúy Kiều, a talented, newly betrothed young woman who is forced to sell herself into a loveless marriage in exchange for her father’s and younger brother’s freedom from prison, not knowing the man she marries is a pimp who forces her into prostitution.

Love, bravery and honesty are also featured.

Producer Tuấn spent a lot to make many beautiful outfits, accessories and stage designs for the play.

“I think a drama show cannot be like The Tale of Kiều with 3,254 verses to tell everything that happened in her life," said Tuấn. "Therefore, I chose one period in her life -- the time Thuý Kiều meets and loves General Từ Hải -- that I think has the most attractive elements to put in my work.”

Tuấn invited established actress Hồng Ánh, who has 20 years in theatre and moviemaking, to play Thuý Kiều.

Ánh won several top prizes at Vietnamese and international film festivals, including the Golden Sky for Best Movie Actress from the Việt Nam Cinematography Association in 2000 and 2007, and the Best Actress award at the fifth Dubai International Film Festival in 2008.

She represented Việt Nam at the Cannes Film Festival in 2008, 2011 and 2013.

Ánh also works as a film director and producer. Her debut feature film as a director, The Way Station, won the Best Film, Best Actor and Best Director of Photography awards at the ASEAN International Film Festival & Awards (AIFFA) 2017 held in Malaysia.

The film also won the Best Story award at the 58th Asia Pacific Film Festival in Taipei in 2018.

Ánh was a juror at the 6th ASEAN International Films Festival (AIFFA) in Sarawak, Malaysia last year.

“Our artists have worked with the play’s director and scriptwriter Quốc Thảo to perfect our performance,” Ánh said.

Ánh and her colleagues, such as celebrated artist Mỹ Duyên and cải lương (reformed opera) star Bạch Long, entertained more than 700 audience members at the play’s premiere at Bến Thành Theatre on December 1.

Their performance met the taste of many young people who prefer watching a Netflix crime series much more than going outside for a live show.

“I love watching Ánh and her peers live performing Dưới Bóng Giai Nhân. Their art made audiences can feel smile and cry while taking a deep breath together,” said Trần Hoài Thu, a fan of Ánh.

Dưới Bóng Giai Nhân is scheduled to be staged on weekends in December at Bến Thành Theatre, 6 Mạc Đĩnh Chi Street, District 1. — VNS