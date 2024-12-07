Áo dài Festival 2024 opens in Đà Lạt to promote traditional cultural identity

ĐÀ LẠT — A series of cultural activities have been organised for the Áo Dài Festival 2024 in Đà Lạt City, the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng.

The event themed Hoa Và Em (Flowers and You), is part of the 10th edition of the Đà Lạt Flower Festival from December 5 to 31.

Its opening ceremony on December 1 attracted 1,200 women in áo dài (Vietnamese traditional dress) who joined a parade along the main streets of downtown Đà Lạt, showcasing the beauty of the clothes of Vietnamese women.

Participants, including beauty pageant winners, celebrities and fashion models, wore áo dài made of different designs, patterns and materials.

Another highlight event will be a special fashion show at Hoà Bình Theatre on December 21.

The show will include three collections featuring women in Vietnamese traditional clothes. Southern culture and lifestyles will be captured through the designs.

More than 150 fashion models and students from colleges and universities in the region will be on the catwalk in the event called Tự Hào-Giao Thoa-Cảm Xúc (Pride-Interference-Emotion).

The models will introduce new áo dài collections featuring diverse styles and materials, and promote the charm and elegant beauty of the clothes.

Đà Lạt Women’s Association chairperson Phan Thị Xuân Thảo, head of the festival’s organising board, said áo dài has aesthetic, historic and cultural value.

"Áo Dài Festival 2024 in Đà Lạt promotes traditional cultural identity and the image of Vietnamese women,” she said.

This year, Đà Lạt Flower Festival has ten main events, including Áo Dài Festival 2024, bringing diverse activities to residents and visitors.

Floral displays are seen everywhere around Xuân Hương Lake and on the central roads of the city.

The organisers hope the festival will attract more than 1 million visitors.

Đà Lạt is among Việt Nam’s largest flower-growing regions, producing around three billion of cut flowers annually.

Last year, it was named in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network for its commitment to promoting culture and creativity as part of its development. VNS