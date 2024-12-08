Eschuri Vũng Bầu Golf: The ideal venue for retreats and events

PHÚ QUỐC — Nestled amidst the pristine beauty of Phú Quốc Island, Eschuri Vũng Bầu Golf offers a truly unique golfing experience. Designed by the renowned IMG, the course seamlessly blends into the natural landscape, offering a captivating journey through lush forests and along stunning coastal vistas.

A forest-to-sea experience like no other

From the moment you step onto the first tee, you'll be immersed in a world of natural beauty. The course winds through dense forests, over rolling hills. Each hole presents a unique challenge, testing golfers of all skill levels. The strategic layout, combined with the stunning scenery, makes for an unforgettable golfing experience.

The natural contours of the land dictate the layout, providing a rugged beauty that is both stunning and demanding for golfers at every level. As players navigate this wild landscape, they are not just playing a round of golf—they’re interacting with the environment in a way few courses allow.

The back nine holes provide a dramatic shift, as the dense jungle gives way to panoramic views of the sparkling coastline. Here, the fairways open up, offering wider spaces and a more expansive playing field.

As the sun begins its descent around 5pm, casting a golden glow across the sky, Eschuri Vũng Bầu transforms into a breathtaking canvas. The sky bursts with vibrant hues of orange, pink, and purple, painting a masterpiece that reflects on the tranquil waters of the ocean. The gentle sea breeze carries the sweet scent of the salty air, creating a serene and romantic atmosphere. It's a truly magical moment, where nature's beauty takes centre stage, leaving you captivated and inspired.

They are famous for their incredible views of the turquoise waters, with some, like Hole 14, allowing golfers to feel as though they are playing directly into the horizon. The transition from the deep, verdant forests to the open expanse of the sea is a highlight of the course and adds a sense of adventure with each hole.

Beyond the golf course itself, Eschuri Vũng Bầu offers a range of world-class amenities to enhance your stay. The luxurious clubhouse provides a serene retreat, with elegant dining options, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, and rejuvenating spa treatments.

Guests can relax in a spacious lounge area, enjoy gourmet meals at the CoCo Restaurant, or unwind in the sauna, steam rooms, and jacuzzi, which offer soothing views of the surrounding landscape. Whether you’re looking for a place to relax after your round or seeking a perfect venue for business meetings or special events, the clubhouse provides an elegant setting.

The CoCo Restaurant adds to the appeal with its regal dining experience. Designed with cultural references to Việt Nam's imperial past, the restaurant can seat up to 150 guests, offering a menu that celebrates the rich flavors of Vietnamese cuisine while incorporating international influences. A VIP room is also available, ideal for private gatherings or corporate events.

Eschuri Vũng Bầu Golf is open year-round, offering access to golfers looking to experience one of the most scenic and well-designed courses in Vietnam. The green fee for a round is approximately VNĐ5,000,000 (US$203), which includes the caddy, buggy fees, a light meal, and a non-alcoholic drink.

For those who are staying in Sun Group’s hospitality resort in Southern Phú Quốc, special rates are available, making it an ideal choice for travelers looking to combine a relaxing vacation with a round of golf.

What truly makes Eschuri Vũng Bầu Golf stand out is its seamless blend of nature, luxury, and world-class golfing. From the lush jungles to the spectacular beachfront views, every aspect of the course is designed to offer golfers an unforgettable experience.

With top-tier facilities and an exceptional layout, it’s no wonder that Eschuri Vũng Bầu has become a go-to destination for golf lovers and travelers seeking both adventure and relaxation.

Whether you're seeking a challenging round of golf or simply a relaxing getaway, Eschuri Vũng Bầu has something for everyone. With its stunning natural beauty, world-class facilities, and exceptional service, this golf course is a true gem in Phú Quốc. — VNA/VNS