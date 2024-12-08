Hà Nội welcomes 2024 International Food Festival - a celebration of culinary unity

HÀ NỘI The 2024 International Food Festival, themed "Gastronomy of Unity," opened its doors in Hanoi on December 8.

The event saw the presence of Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm; Vũ Thi Bich Ngọc, spouse of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and Honorary President of the ASEAN Women's Circle in Hanoi (AWCH); Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Minh Hằng; and Pauline Tamesis, UN Resident Coordinator in Việt Nam.

In her opening speech, Ngọc said since 2014, the event has established itself as a meaningful brand, becoming a hallmark of cultural, culinary and diplomatic exchange with the participation of many embassies, foreign cultural centres, localities' departments of foreign affairs, businesses, sponsors and agencies from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The event not only showcases Việt Nam 's rich culture and people to international friends but also serves as a platform for domestic businesses to introduce their brands, products and services, she said.

According to her, this year's festival, the 11th event of its kind, features an impressive lineup of 40 embassies, international organisations, foreign affairs departments, and domestic businesses, with over 130 booths. Each dish and music performance offers a glimpse into the culinary essence and rich traditional values of nations worldwide.

Proceeds from the previous editions have been used to support orphaned children, the disabled, poor women, and those facing difficult circumstances across the country, she said.

Pauline Tamesis said beyond its culinary significance, this event is an opportunity to strengthen international cooperation and share thoughts on growing global challenges, such as the transformation of agricultural and food systems and future food security.

The UN in Việt Nam will continue accompanying the Vietnamese Government and relevant stakeholders to tackle these issues, she said.

At the opening ceremony, the delegates presented insignias and letters of thanks to representatives of the sponsors and booths.VNA/VNS