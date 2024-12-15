Vietnamese Northwest-Style Beef Wellington

Chef Nguyễn Minh Nguyện at Grand Mercure Hanoi showcases the culinary essence of Việt Nam's Northwest region with a twist on the iconic European dish – Beef Wellington. Infused with the distinctive spices of Việt Nam's northern mountainous region, such as mắc khén, hạt dổi, lá mắc mật, and chẩm chéo, the Northwest-Style Beef Wellington promises a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

A touch of flavours that are both “familiar and novel” is the secret recipe for a truly unique and sumptuous dinner. Roll up your sleeves and impress your family or friends with this delightful homemade feast.

Ingredients:

– 500g beef tenderloin, marinated with signature Northwest spices such as mắc khén, hạt dổi, and fragrant herbs. The mixture is finely ground and blended with minced shallots, garlic, mắc mật leaves, coriander, salted chilli, pepper, and cooking oil.

– 200g Vietnamese pork sausage (giò lụa), thinly sliced

– 250g puff pastry

– A dash of yellow mustard

– 85g of naturally fermented black sticky rice

– 100ml of fermented black sticky rice wine sauce

– 100g ground lotus seeds

– A selection of Northwest spring vegetables

Preparations:

Marinate the beef: Prepare the beef tenderloin by seasoning it with the pre-prepared Northwest spices. Let the marinated beef rest for about 15 minutes. Then sear it in a hot pan until the outside is evenly browned.

Prepare the filling: Take the puff pastry and evenly spread a layer of cooked fermented black sticky rice over it. Next, layer thin slices of Vietnamese pork sausage ( giò lụa ) on top.

) on top. Roll the beef: Place the seasoned beef on top of the pork sausage layer. Roll it tightly into a cylindrical shape and wrap it securely with plastic wrap to ensure it holds its shape. Chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to firm up before wrapping it in puff pastry.

Bake: Brush a thin layer of egg yolk over the puff pastry-wrapped beef. Place the roll in a preheated oven at 180°C and bake for 25–30 minutes, or until the beef reaches your desired level.

Prepare the sauce: While the beef is baking, warm the fermented black sticky rice wine sauce.

Garnish and serve: Once the beef roll is baked, remove it from the oven and let it rest for 5 minutes. Slice into serving portions and arrange on a plate with crushed lotus seeds and Northwest spring vegetables. Drizzle with the fermented sticky rice wine sauce and enjoy.

"Vietnamese Northwest-Style Beef Wellington" is available at Lộc-ally Restaurant, 2nd floor, Grand Mercure Hanoi, 9 Cát Linh Street, Đống Đa District, Hà Nội. For further information and reservation, please contact 0936 484 455. VNS