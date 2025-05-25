Discover the delicate and nourishing flavours of Trio Tonic Soup, featuring a harmonious blend of the natural sweetness of pork ribs, the nutty taste of peanuts, the rich flavour of precious morel mushrooms and the refreshing crispness of lotus root. All these elements meld together in a savoury, meticulously simmered broth, offering a culinary experience that Chef Zack Trương wishes to convey through this dish.

Ingredients (for 1 portion):

Pork ribs: 150g

Lotus root: 10g

Peanuts: 5g

Morel mushrooms: 2g

Baby squash: 1

Chicken broth: 200ml

Seasoning: sugar, chicken powder, Shaoxing rice wine, salt

Preparation:

Put the pork ribs, lotus root, peanuts and morel mushrooms into a pot with the chicken broth.

Boil the mixture, then reduce heat to low and simmer for 1 hour or until the pork ribs are tender.

Season the soup to taste with sugar, chicken powder, Shaoxing rice wine and salt.

While the soup is simmering, steam the baby squash for 4 minutes or until just tender.

To serve, carefully pour the soup into the steamed baby squash.

The Trio Tonic Soup, a special dish at Ming Restaurant, is available during May. Ming Restaurant is located on the 2nd floor of Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội, Tel: (024) 2823 8888. VNS