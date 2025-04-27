Visit Ming Restaurant and experience the captivating Kung Pao Cauliflower by talented Executive Chef Zack Trương, a delightful fusion of Sichuan's intense spiciness and the sweet freshness of cauliflower, promising a memorable culinary journey.

Ingredients (for a portion):

200g cauliflower florets

200g Kung Pao sauce

5g garlic

1g dried chilli

5g onion

5g ginger

All-purpose flour

Preparation:

Wash the cauliflower florets and pat them dry. Lightly coat the cauliflower florets with all-purpose flour.

Heat a few tablespoons of oil in a pan. Fry the floured cauliflower florets until they are lightly golden brown and slightly crispy. Remove the cauliflower from the pan and set aside.

Add 1-2 tablespoons of oil, the sliced ginger, sliced garlic, chopped onion, and dried chilli pieces to the pan. Stir-fry for about 30 seconds to 1 minute, until fragrant.

Pour the Kung Pao sauce into the pan with the aromatics. Stir well and let it simmer for about 1 minute, allowing it to heat through.

Add the fried cauliflower florets back into the pan with the Kung Pao sauce. Toss gently to coat the cauliflower evenly with the sauce. Cook for another 1-2 minutes until the cauliflower is heated through and the sauce has slightly thickened.

This dish is best served hot, enjoy it on its own or with rice.

