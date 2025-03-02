Politics & Law
Home Sunday/Weekend Ông Táo's Kitchen

The Blush of Spring Cocktail

March 02, 2025 - 07:00
With Pan Pacific Hanoi’s Bar Captain Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng
With Bar Captain Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng at Pan Pacific Hanoi

Let the soft hues of spring paint your palate. 'Blush of Spring', a creation of Pan Pacific Hanoi’s Bar Captain Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, is a delicate dance of seasonal flavours and fragrant whispers, capturing the essence of the season. Step into the lush, green haven of Song Hong Bar and embrace this fleeting, beautiful spring moment.

Ingredients:

  • 15ml lime juice
  • 40ml vodka
  • 20ml Campari
  • 10ml syrup
  • 60ml fresh pomegranate juice
  • Pomegranate seeds for garnish
Spring Cocktail

Preparation:

  • Add lime juice and ice cubes in a shaker. Shake well, then strain and pour the mixture into a whiskey glass.
  • Add vodka, Campari, syrup, fresh pomegranate juice, and a few ice cubes in the shaker. Shake well, then pour the mixture into the glass.
  • Sprinkle pomegranate seeds on top for garnish.

The Blush of Spring Cocktail is the ‘Drink of the Month’ at Song Hong Bar in the Pan Pacific Hanoi Hotel, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội.

Tel: +84 (0)24 38238888. VNS

