Chef Trụ Lang has 15 years of experience in the food industry ranging from managing a fleet of food trucks to cooking in Michelin-starred kitchens. His career has brought him to kitchens throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia.

He launched MÙA Craft Sake in HCM City in 2022, a collaboration with Heiwa Shuzo sake brewery from Wakayama Japan. Trụ hopes to continue to evolve and spread the joy of dining and cooking to future generations.

The recipe is chef Trụ's family version of Vietnamese braised pork with egg (thịt kho tàu) for Tết (Lunar New Year). Traditionally the dish is made with coconut water, but the recipe uses coconut cream or milk for even more richness. It goes amazing with a bowl of white rice.

Ingredients:

2 thick slices of pork belly skin

1 star anise

1 tsp ground black pepper

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 clove garlic minced

1 white onion quartered

5 eggs (use duck eggs for extra flavour)

1 whole red chili

5 tbsp fish sauce

5 tbsp soy sauce

10 tbsp sugar

350ml coconut cream (around 1 can) (can substitute with coconut water)

Instruction:

- Boil the eggs for around 10 minutes, then let cool and peel the shell.

- Cut the pork belly into 1.5-2 inch cubes

- Cover the pork belly with cold water in a pot and bring to a boil.

- Drain the meat and rinse in cold water, set aside in a bowl and marinate with fish sauce, soy sauce, minced garlic and black pepper.

- In a small pot, cook the sugar to a deep amber colour.

- Turn off the heat and add some water to melt the caramel and stop cooking.

- In a larger pot, heat a small amount of cooking oil, and sear the pork cubes until golden brown.

- Add all of the rest of the ingredients into the pot, cover with just enough water, cook on medium/low heat for 1.5 hours until pork is tender and eggs have absorbed the juice to become a light brown colour. There should be enough braising liquid to just cover the meat.

- Season with more fish sauce if necessary.

Serving:

- Let rest overnight for the flavours to even out and penetrate the meat. When cool, it is optional to skim off the excess fat.

- Reheat and eat with white rice.