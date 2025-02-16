Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sunday/Weekend Ông Táo's Kitchen

Mini Caramelised Pork and Quail Egg Bites

February 16, 2025 - 07:00
With Executive Chef Zack Trương from the Pan Pacific Hanoi

Experience a fusion of French and Vietnamese flavour with The Summit Bar's innovative take on the classic tartine. Indulge in a delightful combination of savoury quail egg and pork, all served on crispy rice cracker. The result is a harmonious symphony of flavours that will tantalise your taste buds.

Executive Chef Zack Trương from the Pan Pacific Hanoi

Ingredients: for 4 servings

  • 80g crispy rice
  • 100g pork shoulder
  • 1 quail egg
  • 20g sugar
  • 10g dried shallots
  • 10ml fish sauce
  • 30g mixed greens
  • 5g ground black pepper
  • 80ml fresh coconut water
  • 5g green onions
  • 3g salt
  • Cooking oil
Mini Caramelised Pork and Quail Egg Bites

Preparation:

  • Deep-fry the rice over low heat until golden brown and crispy. Cut into bite-sized pieces.
  • Finely chop the dried shallots, then sauté until fragrant. Add sugar and cook over low heat until it turns into a caramel colour.
  • Add the pork, coconut water, fish sauce, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for about 2.5 hours.
  • Cook pork until tender, and then shred it.
  • Boil the quail egg for 2 minutes to achieve a soft-boiled consistency. Peel and cut in half.
  • Arrange the crispy rice on a plate. Top with the braised pork, quail egg, and mixed greens. Garnish with chives and green onions.

The Summit Bar is perched on the 20th floor of Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội, Tel: (024) 3823 8888. VNS

dining restaurant chef cuisine culinary food delicacy

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom