Mini Caramelised Pork and Quail Egg Bites

Experience a fusion of French and Vietnamese flavour with The Summit Bar's innovative take on the classic tartine. Indulge in a delightful combination of savoury quail egg and pork, all served on crispy rice cracker. The result is a harmonious symphony of flavours that will tantalise your taste buds.

Ingredients: for 4 servings

80g crispy rice

100g pork shoulder

1 quail egg

20g sugar

10g dried shallots

10ml fish sauce

30g mixed greens

5g ground black pepper

80ml fresh coconut water

5g green onions

3g salt

Cooking oil

Preparation:

Deep-fry the rice over low heat until golden brown and crispy. Cut into bite-sized pieces.

Finely chop the dried shallots, then sauté until fragrant. Add sugar and cook over low heat until it turns into a caramel colour.

Add the pork, coconut water, fish sauce, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for about 2.5 hours.

Cook pork until tender, and then shred it.

Boil the quail egg for 2 minutes to achieve a soft-boiled consistency. Peel and cut in half.

Arrange the crispy rice on a plate. Top with the braised pork, quail egg, and mixed greens. Garnish with chives and green onions.

The Summit Bar is perched on the 20th floor of Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội, Tel: (024) 3823 8888. VNS