Sticky rice festival 2005 showcases unique Hà Nội culinary culture

HÀ NỘI — The eighth Phú Thượng Sticky Rice Festival has opened in the capital city's Tây Hồ District, showcasing unique culinary culture of Hanoians through time.

The event, a traditional cultural festival reflecting the aspirations of the people of Phú Thượng Ward for a prosperous and happy life, takes place annually for three days from the 8th-10th of the first lunar month.

This year, the festival which falls on February 5, 6 and 7, is being held at Phú Gia Village's communal house, attracting large number of tourists from across the country and the world and impresses them by providing a series of traditional cultural and art activities, particularly the cooking art and displays of special products and models made of sticky rice.

The highlight of the event is a sticky rice cooking contest depicting the culinary art and social life of people in Hà Nội.

Many colourful sticky rice products have been creatively made by different groups of Phú Thượng artisans, who use the grain to present ideas such as the legendary image of a 'carp turning into a dragon' and other models such as women preserving their traditional rice cooking skills, the terraced fields and the 'marching soldiers'.

Speaking at the festival's opening ceremony on Wednesday, Chairman of the Phú Thượng Ward People's Commitee, Nguyễn Văn Tưởng, emphasised: “Phú Thượng sticky rice is not only a famous food, but its ancient craft village is also an attractive tourist destination for domestic and foreign visitors.

"It is making a a contribution to improving the material and spiritual life of local people. More importantly, through the simple but meaningful sticky rice products and their chefs, the image of a land with many cultural sediments will be more widely promoted, contributing to the development of Phú Thượng a more civilised, rich and beautiful ward.”

The festival is also one of the activities to mark Tây Hồ District's programme on 'Strengthening the State management in economy focusing on developing tourism services associated with preserving historical and cultural relics, scenic spots and traditional craft villages' in the period of 2020-2025, contributing to the maintenance and economic sustainable development of the local area, according to the official.

Meanwhile, Chairwoman of Phú Thượng Craft Village Association Nguyễn Thị Loan said every spring, the people in the ward held a sticky rice cooking competition to maintain and develop the brand of Phú Thượng traditional sticky rice craft. The competition introduces visitors to the quintessence and creativity of beautiful sticky rice dishes and models as a way of promoting the products.

Phú Thượng, formally known as Gạ Village, is famous for its flavourful and delicious steamed sticky rice. The craft of cooking sticky rice in the village does not have a clear origin, but thanks to the water of the Hồng River and its fertile silt, the village is endowed with vast fields of premium quality sticky rice - the main ingredient for its culinary specialty.

Currently, there are three master artisans and around 600 households engaged in the craft in Phú Thượng. The villagers have established their brand, introduced their sticky rice in various markets, festivals and events throughout the country.

The craft of cooking sticky rice in Phú Thượng was last year recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage.

This year, the festival is held to welcome the Spring Festival 2025, at the same time celebrating the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3, 1930 - February 3, 2025). — VNS