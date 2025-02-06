Glass artwork

Nguyễn Đình Thăng is a guitarist with a newfound passion for art. He has been creating stunning pieces using the delicate technique of glass hammering for the past six months. Driven by his dream to share his work with the world, he hopes to open a gallery to showcase his unique creations.
We live in a fast-changing nation where the government has to act like the snake, making transformative and strategic decisions to navigate the challenges of a country growing at such an impressive pace in an ever-changing world.
The Hùng Kings Commemoration Day and a cultural and tourism week will take place at the Hùng Kings Temple historical relic site and localities of the northern province of Phú Thọ from March 29 to April 7, or from the 1st to the 10th day of the third lunar month, according to the provincial People’s Committee.
The Sình Village in Huế City is renowned for its traditional woodblock print paintings, which serves as a spiritual purpose during Lunar New Year ceremonies and throughout the year. Despite many ups and downs, these paintings have remained deeply intertwined with the nation's cultural rituals and are carefully preserved by the local community.
Witness the breath-taking artistry of young Vietnamese circus performers as they push their limits on the wire. They’ve conquered their fears and mastered balanced, performing death-defying acts that will leave you bewitched.
Descendant Amandine Dabat has produced a book about King Hàm Nghi, based on personal documents and French colonial administrative documents, which more clearly recreates his life, particularly his love of art, during his exile.