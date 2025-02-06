Vapes, vehicles and visas - new year, new rules

Alex Reeves - @afreeves23

As we enter the year of the snake, I found myself wondering what this creature is supposed to symbolise in Vietnamese society? What is it that we are welcoming this new year? It turns out that the snake embodies grace, intelligence and transformation, with a focus on strategic decision-making as we move closer to our collective and individual goals.

In turn, this got me wondering what else we ‘expats’ might not know about the way the country works. As it happens, there’s still a surprising amount of unintended ignorance of the laws of the land and how frequently they change. Surely the minimum we should do as guests in our newly adopted home, temporary or otherwise, is to have a grasp of how things work here.

The snake, embodying transformation and strategic decision making should hopefully bring with it a year of good governance. We live in a fast-changing nation where the government has to act like the snake, making transformative and strategic decisions to navigate the challenges of a country growing at such an impressive pace in an ever-changing world.

So, what do we know so far of the government's new intentions, and how will they affect the ‘expat’ community? First up, new and considerably higher fines for traffic offences to assist the boys in beige governing the infamous roads that we take each day. The TL;DR here is to get a license, check the rules and fines online and be smart, or end up out of pocket. Gone are the days of negotiation.

Vapes. In a sure-to-be divisive puff of policy, it’s game over for e-cigarettes. Heated tobacco products are now banned from production, sale, import, storage, transportation, and use. While those of us who aren’t vape-inclined will rejoice at this cloud crackdown, some will be booking their next flight to Thailand or Mexico. Fines are in the millions but I’m yet to see or hear any implementation on the ground.

Last up, visas. While not as widely covered as the aforementioned changes, there has been some finer tuning up in terms of work permit regulations. Companies are now expected to tender any job opportunities to the local market first with the government prioritising jobs for Vietnamese nationals. While this shouldn’t affect most teaching roles, it could be problematic for foreigners in other industries while trying to renew their visa status.

There are other changes afoot in property ownership, government repossession of land in the Tây Hồ area and in which websites the government deems appropriate for a Vietnamese audience. While this may come as a shock to some, it’s part and parcel of life in another country. We aren’t at home and the powers that be have to be diligent and make choices that they believe will contribute to a happier, healthier and more prosperous Việt Nam in the year of the snake and beyond. VNS