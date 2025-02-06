Politics & Law
New Year Concert 2025 held in Hà Nội

February 06, 2025 - 14:22
The concert presented a mix of famous Vietnamese songs and timeless foreign classical masterpieces.
Diva Mỹ Linh performs together with the Việt Nam Symphony Orchestra conducted by Maestro Honna Tetsuji. — Photo cand.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — The New Year Concert 2025 took place at the Hồ Gươm Opera House in Hà Nội on February 5 to celebrate the Year of the Snake.

The event was jointly organised by the Ministry of Public Security, the Hồ Gươm Opera House and the Việt Nam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO).

It featured performances by People's Artist Bùi Công Duy (violin), Meritorious Artist Khánh Ngọc, and singers Phạm Thu Hà, Mỹ Linh, Đào Tố Loan, and Trường Linh; the Việt Nam Symphony Orchestra, the Police Song and Dance Theatre, the Việt Nam National Opera and Ballet, all conducted by Maestro Honna Tetsuji.

The concert presented a mix of famous Vietnamese songs and timeless foreign classical masterpieces, including Lắng Nghe Mùa Xuân Về (Listen to Spring Coming), Mùa Xuân Đầu Tiên (First Spring), Một Mùa Xuân Nho Nhỏ (A Little Spring), Wiener Blut Walzer, Voices of Spring, Caprice Viennois, and Tritsch-Tratsch Polka.

First held in 2022 by the Ministry of Public Security, the concert has become an annual cultural event of the public security force and a special New Year gift for international guests, police officiers and their families as well as audiences. — VNA/VNS

music art entertainment leisure

