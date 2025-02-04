Live concert celebrates female songwriter's career

HÀ NỘI — A concert celebrating Giáng Son's career will be held on an outdoor stage in Hà Đông District on February 15.

The live event, entitled Giấc Mơ Son (Sol's Dream) offers fans time to enjoy over 20 songs that the musician has composed over her illustrious 40-year career.

The name of the concert was inspired by the song Giấc Mơ Trưa (Midday Dream) that the musician composed over two decades ago, with a nod to her name re-configured in musical terms. Her name Giáng Son means Sol in music..

The Midday Dream was a milestone in her career, winning her an Impressive Musician award at the television show the Bài Hát Việt, or Vietnamese Song, broadcast in 2005.

More awards followed, and in 2010, at the age of 35, she was honoured in a television music show by Việt Nam National Television.

"This has always been my dream," said Giáng Son, at the press conference in Hà Nội to reveal details about the concert. "I dream about music, which I have nurtured for years. Music enables me to experience different kinds of music, such as pop, chamber music, jazz, blues and even rock. With this event, I can turn my dreams into reality."

Giáng Son began her path to her solo concert when she composed her first song for her father at age ten.

Born to a musical family, she is the youngest daughter of musician Hoàng Kiều and chèo (popular theatre) artist Bích Ngọc. She studied piano with Thái Thị Sâm in Hà Nội from 1983 - 90 and composed pieces with renowned musician Trọng Đài from 1991 - 95. She then studied musical composing at the Việt Nam National Academy of Music from 1995 - 99.

As a popular musician, she founded the girl band 5 Dòng Kẻ in Hà Nội in 1999. The band released the album Em, with most of the compositions written by Giáng Son. She left the band in 2005 to continue her work of composing, teaching and studying.

After nearly a decade of being silent, she launched the album Bóng Tối Jazz, which was awarded Album of the Year at the Devotion Music Award.

Her music is very emotional and easily touches the audience's heart, according to musician Vũ Quang Trung.

"Her music combines entertainment and academic factors," said Trung. "The songs by her have many wide-range notes, all two octaves."

Giáng Son said she did not intend to challenge anyone musically; it was just due to her typical way of composing while sitting at the piano.

The concert is expected to have 2,000 spectators, enjoying performances of A-list singers, including Thanh Lam, Hà Trần, Tùng Dương and Khánh Linh.

They will perform some of her more popular pieces, including Giấc Mơ Trưa, Thu Cạn and Cỏ và Mưa, along with some new songs she has written just for the live concert.

The event will begin at 8pm at Park City Hà Nội, Lê Trọng Tấn Street, Hà Đông District. — VNS