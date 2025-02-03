Festival celebrates the 236th anniversary of the Ngọc Hồi-Đống Đa victory

HÀ NỘI — A festival to commemorate the 236th anniversary of the Ngọc Hồi-Đống Đa victory (1789-2025) and honour the significant contributions of Emperor Quang Trung-Nguyễn Huệ has launched in dazzling form at the Đống Đa Mound historical site in Đống Đa District.

In the spring of 1789, the Tây Sơn army, under the brilliant and creative command of Emperor Huệ, launched a rapid attack, defeating 290,000 Qing troops, with the Ngọc Hồi-Đống Đa victory, liberating the capital Thăng Long.

The great battle of the nation's resistance against foreign invasion and will forever be a source of pride for our people, said Chairman of the Đống Đa District People's Committee, Lê Tuấn Định.

The Ngọc Hồi-Đống Đa victory demonstrated the military artistry of Emperor-Hero Quang Trung-Nguyễn Huệ, characterised by the principles of 'Speed - Boldness – Surprise' he noted.

“With this great victory, our nation thwarted the invasion of the Qing army, maintaining national independence,” he said.

“The victory and the legacy of the great Emperor Quang Trung has become a shining example of intellect and brilliant military strategy, embodying the patriotic tradition and the indomitable spirit of resistance against foreign invaders.

“This is a historical testament to our people's enduring tradition of patriotism and love for independence and freedom. It affirms the spirit of unity, bravery, and resilience, serving as an immortal epic in the history of our nation's struggle for independence and defence,” the chairman stressed.

The highlight of this year's festival was a special artistic project themed 'Đống Đa - Golden History, Lasting Legacy - Stepping into the Future' held on February 3.

This distinctive artistic programme, presented in a semi-realistic format, incorporated modern 3D mapping technology. For the first time, the festival was held at night and broadcast live to a large audience of both locals and visitors, attracting significant interest.

Taking place until February 4, the festival includes many other interesting cultural activities, including a palanquin procession, lion and dragon dance performances, Bình Định martial arts demonstrations, chess games and calligraphy writing.

The first day of the festival attracted over 10,000 people from all over the country. VNS