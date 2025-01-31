Narcissus in Hà Nội: a timeless tradition of elegance and devotion

By Ly Ly Cao

HÀ NỘI — In the heart of Hà Nội, amid the bustling streets and cheerful preparations for the Lunar New Year, lies a cherished tradition that has been passed down through generations: growing and artistically shaping daffodils or other narcissus flowers, known locally as hoa thủy tiên.

This elegant flower, with its delicate white or yellow petals and intoxicating fragrance, is more than just a decoration. It is a symbol of patience, devotion and the anticipation of new beginnings.

For many Hanoians, planting and carefully shaping narcissus is a deeply personal journey that intertwines craftsmanship with cultural heritage.

Lê Thị Thúy Quỳnh, a retired teacher, recalls her early days of purchasing the flowers to display.

"In the past, I was too busy with work, so I only bought narcissus flowers to display. But now, with more time and a better market to sell narcissus bulbs, I have learned to shape and nurture them myself. It's a fascinating process and I love dedicating my efforts to it," she told Việt Nam News.

She has come to appreciate not just the beauty of the flowers, but the satisfaction of nurturing them from bulb to bloom.

The process of growing and shaping narcissus flowers is both an art and a science. It requires careful selection of bulbs, precise shaping techniques and meticulous care over several weeks.

Lương Sơn Dương, a florist, explains that caring for narcissus is not just about the bloom, but also about understanding its needs -- light, water and the right timing.

"It's a delicate balance that requires experience and intuition," he said, adding that the joy of tending to narcissus comes from each step of the process, from selecting the perfect bulb to watching it flourish under attentive care.

This tradition, once considered an elite pastime exclusive to Hà Nội's upper class, has now spread to people from all walks of life, according to Dương.

As Nguyễn Ngọc Mỹ, a young Hanoian experiencing the tradition for the first time, puts it, "I love the meticulous nature of it, as it requires patience and precision. It’s a long process, but the joy of seeing the flowers bloom right on time for Tết is unmatched."

Despite its growing popularity, the culture of shaping narcissus remains steeped in the values of Hà Nội's past.

According to Dương, originally, tending to narcissus was a pastime exclusive to Hà Nội, but today, it has spread beyond the capital. The process of nurturing these flowers teaches patience and appreciation for nature's rhythm.

Beyond their aesthetic appeal, narcissus flowers hold a deeper significance during the Lunar New Year. They are believed to bring good fortune and prosperity if they bloom precisely at midnight on New Year's Eve. Families proudly place their carefully nurtured narcissus arrangements on ancestral altars, adding an extra layer of reverence and celebration to the holiday.

"The interesting thing about cultivating narcissus is that, aside from using them for the tea table, I also have another joy: the effort and passion I put into growing them, which I offer to my ancestors at the end of the year," Quỳnh said.

"If luck is on your side, it will blossom on New Year's Eve."

Even with the challenges that come with caring for narcissus -- ensuring the right temperature, humidity and timing -- those who partake in this tradition find it immensely rewarding.

Nguyễn Hải Hà, a Hanoian, fondly remembers the satisfaction of seeing her flowers bloom at just the right moment. "Seeing my efforts rewarded with a perfect bloom on New Year's Eve is an indescribable joy. Narcissus brings a unique charm to the home during Tết, adding fragrance and elegance to family gatherings," she says.

The tradition of tending to narcissus continues to evolve, attracting younger generations while maintaining its core values of patience, artistry and cultural pride.

As Hà Nội welcomes the Year of Snake, the delicate narcissus remains a timeless symbol of renewal and the enduring spirit of the city. — VNS