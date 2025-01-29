Áo dài collection inspired by Year of the Snake

By Nguyễn Bình

It seems that not many designers are interested in making collections inspired by images of snakes, but Đặng Thị Ngọc Hân has launched her latest collection of áo dài (long dress) featuring the zodiac animal of the Lunar New Year, the Year of the Snake.

Hân created the collection based on paintings of snakes by renowned artist Lê Thiết Cương, which were exhibited at the Việt Nam Museum of Fine Arts earlier this month.

Born in 1989, the Year of the Snake, Hân wanted to celebrate her zodiac animal. However, like many other artists, she was initially hesitant to use the snake’s image.

While contemplating the idea, she came across Cương's snake-themed paintings.

"I was among the first to see the paintings," Hân said. "I felt a deep connection with them and saw myself reflected in the artwork. The paintings evoke different emotions and ideas, and I was personally impressed with their carefree and innocent lines."

After seeing the paintings, Hân decided to ask for Cương's permission to incorporate them into her áo dài creations.

She was particularly drawn to Cương’s personification of spring and the snake. For example, one painting depicts a snake coiled around a clock, representing the flow of time, while another features two intertwined snakes resembling a couple.

With light tones of pink, yellow, and blue, the collection conveys the fresh energy of a new beginning for the upcoming Lunar New Year.

"I like her creativity," said Cương. "My paintings are horizontal, while áo dài is vertical, which poses a challenge for the designer.

"Hân has used my work to create something uniquely her own. I deeply appreciate this collaboration; it is both inspiring and interesting."

Cương is a prominent figure in Việt Nam’s contemporary fine arts scene. His minimalist style is influenced by Buddhist teachings and Eastern philosophies, evident in his simple yet profound compositions.

Hân is the first designer Cương has allowed to use his paintings in áo dài designs. While this honour made her feel fortunate, it also brought pressure, as Cương is known to be highly critical.

"It was truly hard work," she said. "I had to balance preserving the artist’s spirit and minimalist style while expressing my own creativity in the designs.

"Throughout the process, I regularly consulted with Cương, and he gave me invaluable advice."

Hân graduated with a degree in fashion design from the Hà Nội University of Industrial Fine Arts (HUIFA). She was crowned Miss Việt Nam in 2010 while in her third year of university. That year marked the 1,000th anniversary of Thăng Long Hà Nội, which added special significance to her title and helped shape her path as an áo dài designer.

Her graduation thesis, which focused on 1,000-year-old design patterns, earned her recognition as one of the top three students at her graduation ceremony.

Hân was named after Princess Ngọc Hân of the 18th century, and her crowning as Miss Việt Nam during the 1,000th anniversary of Thăng Long Hà Nội seems like destiny to her.

"Áo dài is the national spirit of the Vietnamese people," she said. "It has firmly established itself as a symbol of Vietnamese culture and tradition, carrying a deep historical and cultural significance.

"I believe designing áo dài not only advances my career but also allows me to bring more meaning to my title as Miss Việt Nam."

Since then, Hân has created numerous áo dài collections showcased at events such as the Huế Festival, the Hà Nội Tourism Festival, the Thăng Long Citadel Áo Dài Festival, and international shows.

One of her collections was featured at a fashion show during the Việt Nam Sea and Islands – Endless Beauty event at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris in 2017. It highlighted the beauty of Việt Nam’s seas and islands, including Hạ Long Bay, Nha Trang, Lăng Cô, Phú Quốc, and the Spratly Islands, and conveyed a message about protecting the nation’s sovereignty over its seas and islands.

For Hân, áo dài is not just a traditional garment but also a cultural symbol of diplomacy, offering a unique way to introduce Vietnamese culture to the world.

Her áo dài even brought her the chance to meet Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas late last year when she attended the FITVEN International Tourism Fair 2024 in Táchira, Venezuela.

Hân and MC Lê Anh were the only key opinion leaders invited to appear on the President's television show. They wore áo dài designs inspired by Venezuela's national symbols, including its flag, flower, and coat of arms.

The two were also invited to introduce áo dài during the show. "Áo dài performed better than I expected," Hân said. "The President was pleased and expressed his hope to meet us again."

To Hân, áo dài serves as a cultural bridge, helping the Vietnamese people gain recognition and goodwill from international friends.

Hân continues to push the boundaries of áo dài design, combining it with cultural elements from around the world.

She is currently preparing for an áo dài show at the Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island, United Arab Emirates, in February. The collection will incorporate traditional UAE patterns.

For Hân, designing áo dài is not just a career but also a way to showcase Vietnamese culture and tradition globally, while honouring her title as Miss Việt Nam. VNS