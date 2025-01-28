Mũi Né beach bursts with colour during kiteboarding season

BÌNH THUẬN —It is a perfect time of year. As strong winds sweep across clear blue skies, Mũi Né Beach in Phan Thiết City, Bình Thuận Province, transforms into a vibrant hub for kiteboarding enthusiasts from around the world. The colourful kites soaring high above the waves, paired with the daring acrobatics of the boarders, create a captivating spectacle along the coast.

Renowned for its strong winds, high waves and pristine sandy shores, Mũi Né has established itself as a premier destination for extreme water sports. The beach’s safety (free from hazardous reefs and rocks) adds to its appeal, making it an ideal spot for both beginners and seasoned kiteboarders. Not surprising then that over time, kiteboarding has become a hallmark of Phan Thiết’s coastal allure, especially during the peak season from November to April.

Kiteboarding, a sport that harnesses wind power to glide over waves, combines adrenaline with artistry. Participants need a surfboard and a specialised kite, using wind currents to propel themselves across the water or launch into the air for breathtaking stunts. The sight of hundreds of vividly coloured kites dotting the skies above Hàm Tiến–Mũi Né Beach is a signature attraction, with the best conditions for the sport typically found from midday to late afternoon.

For many international visitors, kiteboarding at Mũi Né is an unforgettable experience. German tourist Thomas, currently on a month-long vacation in Việt Nam, described the area as offering unparalleled conditions for the sport. “The wind and waves here are ideal, unlike anywhere else,” he said.

Meanwhile, Alexandra, a fellow visitor from Germany, is new to kiteboarding but quickly mastered the basics after training.

“It’s thrilling and challenging,” she said. “This sport demands both physical strength and technical skills, but once you get the hang of it, the experience is incredible.”

The lively kiteboarding scene doesn’t just attract adventure seekers. Many visitors come simply to enjoy the stunning views or to photograph the colourful kites dancing against the horizon. For beginners eager to try kiteboarding, local training centres offer comprehensive lessons, including equipment rentals and expert guidance. A typical two-hour course provides thrill seekers with all they need to get started. After training, they can hire equipment by the hour to continue practising.

Bình Thuận Province has been capitalising on its unique natural advantages to position itself as a leading destination, blending relaxation with sports activities. With its aim of becoming Việt Nam’s hub for marine sports tourism, the province has already earned a reputation as one of Asia’s top locations for activities like kiteboarding and windsurfing. Mũi Né has also played host to numerous international competitions, drawing elite athletes from around the globe.

As Bình Thuận enters its peak tourist season, the influx of international visitors reflects promising growth.

Since November 2024, the province has seen a significant increase in the number of tourist arrivals, particularly from Russia, South Korea, China, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States. Popular areas such as Hàm Tiến, Mũi Né, and Tiến Thành continue to welcome the largest share of international guests.

According to the Bình Thuận Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the province recorded 393,000 visitors last year, marking a 43 per cent year-on-year increase. — OVIETNAM/VNS