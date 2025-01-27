Top comedians to entertain national audiences in Gala Cười 2025

HÀ NỘI — The Gala Cười (Gala of Laughs) 2025 promises to be one of the most fascinating TV show in the first days of the Lunar New Year featuring top comedians and many famed singers and artists.

The Gala Cười is a comedy programme produced once a year by Việt Nam Television.

It closely tells life stories, transforming them into satirical comedy skits which convey positive messages. It also spreads laughter to connect people, enrich the spiritual values of life and help people refresh and relax.

The show is broadcast on the second day of the Lunar New Year every year, which is on January 30 this year, on VTV3 channel.

It serves as a creative platform for artists and a meaningful spiritual gift for the audience during the New Year atmosphere.

Themed 'Let the Laughter Ring', the gala will be a harmonious blend of classic comedy skits and new and surprising performances by comedians nationwide.

The programme will feature beloved comedians such as People’s Artist Hồng Vân, Lâm Vĩ Dạ, Chiến Thắng, Việt Bắc, Thanh Dương and Thương Cin.

Director Bùi Thọ Thịnh and his crew want to deliver the message: "Today life is busier than ever as people are busy with work, financial pressure and family responsibilities. People's life seems better and more comfortable; many of them still feel empty and lack true joy. In that fast pace of life, laughter is a simple but precious gift of life."

Sandwiched between comedy acts are entertaining and exciting performances by renowned singers including Quốc Thiên, Hà Myo and Quách Mai Thy.

The 90-minute programme is hosted by Thảo Vân, a veteran MC who has accompanied with the show from the beginning and freshman Hồng Phúc who is to take part in his favourite show for the first time. VNS