President Hồ Chí Minh's diplomatic genius shines in new documentary

HÀ NỘI — In the newly released second part of the documentary Hồ Chí Minh – Con Đường Phía Trước (Hồ Chí Minh – The Road Ahead), the remarkable diplomacy of President Hồ Chí Minh shines brightly.

Entitled Khải Hoàn Ca Giữa Lòng Paris (Victory Song in the Heart of Paris), the second part, by screenwriter and director Ngô Quang Thịnh, masterfully portrays Hồ Chí Minh's strategic efforts to gain the support of European nations in resisting the American War in Việt Nam.

The film was completed with consultation from esteemed scholars and historians, including Associate Professor Dr Hà Minh Hồng, a Vietnamese history expert, Professor Dr Trình Quang Phú, author of several books about President Hồ Chí Minh’s life and revolutionary career, and Madame Helen Luc, a former senator of the French Communist Party.

The premiere on January 23 was an emotional affair, as the film crew shared their journey – the highs and lows of the filmmaking process. They discussed everything from battling adverse weather conditions to adapting to changes in historical locations, showcasing the immense effort that went into bringing this story to life.

The crew also delved into the extensive research required to craft a narrative that is both concise and deeply emotional, ensuring the documentary remains engaging and impactful while conveying its powerful message.

The period between 1917 and 1923 in France profoundly influenced the revolutionary life of Nguyễn Ái Quốc, later known as Hồ Chí Minh.

When Nguyễn Tất Thành (another name of Hồ Chí Minh) first arrived in France in 1917, he was a young patriot without political leanings. By the time he left France in 1923, he had become Nguyễn Ái Quốc – a renowned communist, the leader of the liberation movement for oppressed nations.

The documentary Hồ Chí Minh – The Road Ahead: Victory Song in the Heart of Paris consists of two episodes. Episode 1 is titled From Le Havre to Paris, and Episode 2 is named The Flag on the Spire of Notre Dame Cathedral.

The highlight of Episode 2 is the daring story of three Swiss youths, Olivier Parriaux, Bernard Bachelard and Noé Graff, who bravely hung the flag of the National Front for the Liberation of South Việt Nam atop Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on January 19, 1969, a courageous act in support of peace for the Vietnamese people. This momentous event coincided with the beginning of the Paris Peace Conference negotiations.

This documentary is the first to recount their story in detail, marking the only occasion in 55 years that the three men reunited beneath Notre Dame Cathedral after their heroic act of support for Việt Nam.

The second episode was shot in both France and Switzerland. Notably, in France, the crew filmed at locations that were significant to President Hồ Chí Minh, as well as places where the Vietnamese delegation stayed during the Paris Peace Agreement negotiations.

Many guests at the film premiere were deeply moved, particularly by the striking visual effects that vividly portrayed the scene of three Swiss youths climbing and placing the flag atop Notre Dame Cathedral.

The two episodes of the documentary will air at 8pm on 27 on the digital platforms of the Television Film Studios HTV-TFS, including YouTube channels PhimhayTFS, HTVfilms, NewZ and the TFS and NewZ fan pages. It will also be broadcast at 10pm on January 27 on HTV9.

The first part of the documentary, Hồ Chí Minh – The Road Ahead: Stories from Russia, has garnered top accolades, clinching the A Prize at the 2023 National Press Awards as well as a Golden Kite Award, Việt Nam's highest honour in cinema. VNS