A serpentine design

Painter Lê Huy and his colleagues have created an artwork inspired by the Snake – the Zodiac animal for this Lunar New Year. He made it from traditional lacquer material to wish people happiness, wealth, and success.
The Cồn Chim (Bird Islet) community-based tourism site in Châu Thành District, the Mekong Delta province of Trà Vinh has won the ASEAN Community-based Tourism Award (CBT-ASEAN) 2023 at a ceremony held in Malaysia, according to the provincial department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.
Located in Tiền Giang Province, Đồng Tâm Snake Farm is renowned not only as a museum showcasing over 50 snake species but also as a unique and captivating tourist destination that draws visitors from Vịêt Nam and beyond.