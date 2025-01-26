Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

A serpentine design

January 26, 2025 - 15:43
Painter Lê Huy and his colleagues have created an artwork inspired by the Snake – the Zodiac animal for this Lunar New Year. He made it from traditional lacquer material to wish people happiness, wealth, and success.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

New books celebrate Tết

A series of new books featuring Vietnamese culture and lifestyle have been released to celebrate the Tết (Lunar New Year) festival in the Year of the Snake, which begins on January 29.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom