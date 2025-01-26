Lunar New Year programmes to excite hundreds of thousands of visitors to Hội An, Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — More than 1,200 flights including 577 international ones are registered to land at the tourism hub during Tết (the Lunar New Year) holidays between January 25 and February 2, bringing in 450,000 visitors, marking a 58 per cent increase in numbers compared to the same time last year.

The city’s tourism department said each Tết day would see 141 flights including 64 from 15 international air routes arriving in the city.

The national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines, and budget VietJetAir plan to carry visitors from Japan and Korea on their flights from Narita and Incheon to Đà Nẵng on the first Lunar New Year day, it said.

Other airlines – AirAsia, China Airlines, Hong Kong Express – have booked landing schedules at Đà Nẵng International Airport for their flights from Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei and Hong Kong.

Đà Nẵng also expects to host 800 tourists from two cruises on the first day of the Lunar New Year who will be able to explore favourite destinations and enjoy the traditions of the Tết festival in the city.

The city will have special welcoming ceremonies for the first people visiting the city on January 31, arriving by air or by sea.

In Hội An, an art performance programme will be staged on the eve of the Lunar New Year, at the city's park on January 28, with fireworks at midnight to herald in the Year of the Snake.

A series of traditional festivals are also being lined up at Trà Quế vegetable garden – voted as one of the Best Tourism Villages 2024 by the UN Tourism, and the Kim bồng carpentry village, in the Cẩm Nam Commune, with folk games in the Old Quarter from January 29 to February 13. — VNS