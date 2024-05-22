Time Out lists Hội An among best places to travel in July

HÀ NỘI – British magazine Time Out has ranked Hội An, an ancient city in the central province of Quảng Nam, seventh in its list of the 13 best places to travel in July, reported the Viêt Nam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT)’s Information Centre on May 20.

The magazine highlighted July as an ideal month for globetrotters seeking cross-country adventures.

It emphasised the allure of Việt Nam's central coast, with Hội An emerging as a top vacation destination for many, saying that Hội An boasts stunning beaches with pristine water, soft white sand and sunny climate - a combination that has earned accolades and high praise from the international press. Renowned beaches like Cù Lao Chàm, An Bàng, Cửa Đại, and Hà My further solidify Hội An's reputation as a beach paradise.

Beyond its unspoiled natural landscapes, Hội An is also known for its ancient streets recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage. They captivate visitors with its picturesque yellow-walled buildings and quaint brown-tiled roofs, complemented by a plethora of souvenir shops that add to the vibrant atmosphere.

On the 14th and 15th days of the lunar month, visitors will have an opportunity to partake in the Lantern Festival to see hundreds of lanterns gently float along the poetic Hoài River, creating a mesmerising sight, it said. - VNS