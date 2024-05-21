Mộc Châu recognised as national tourism site

SƠN LA Mộc Châu Tourism Complex in the northern province of Sơn La has been officially announced as national tourism site by the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The Mộc Châu national tourism site spans a total of 206,000 hectares in Mộc Châu and Vân Hồ Districts. It connects Sơn La Province and the northwestern provinces with Hà Nội and the Red River Delta region, as well as Long Sập International Border Gate with Huaphan and Luang Prabang Provinces of Laos.

Having a fresh and cool climate all year round, the site is endowed with diverse and abundant tourism resources, particularly beautiful and majestic natural landscapes.

It is home to various Vietnamese ethnic groups like the Thái, Mường, Mông, Dao, Xinh Mun, and Khơ Mú. Each group has its own cultures, traditions, arts and cuisines, attracting many tourists to the land to explore.

The Mộc Châu national tourism site has developed numerous attractions, resorts, and entertainment areas in recent years, including Mộc Châu Island Tourism Area – Bạch Long Glass Bridge, Phượng Hoàng Premium Resort – Bản Áng Pine Forest, Dải Yếm Waterfall Ecotourism Site – Tình Yêu Glass Bridge and the Hang Táu Primitive Village.

For two consecutive years, 2022 and 2023, it was voted 'The world's leading regional natural destination' by the World Travel Awards.

Mộc Châu national tourism area welcomed 2.5 million visitors last year, generating over VNĐ3 trillion (US$118 million) in tourism revenue. This accounted for 60 per cent of the total tourism revenue of Sơn La Province.

The area is expected to receive over 4.2 million arrivals this year.

The recognition of the Mộc Châu National Tourism Site provides the legal basis to fully tap the potential and advantages of its geographical location, natural tourism resources, and cultural tourism, contributing to the socio-economic development of Sơn La province.

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Sơn La Province Tráng Thị Xuân emphasised the province would focus on investing in infrastructure, technical facilities, and tourism services at the Mộc Châu National Tourism Site.

“Digital transformation, smart tourism applications, and promotional activities will also be prioritised to enhance the destination's reputation as a top natural attraction.

“The goal is making Mộc Châu become one of the leading tourist destinations in the region and a key national tourism area in Việt Nam”, she noted. VNS