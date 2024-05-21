Thousands of Buddhists gather to release Hoa Đăng

HCM CITY – A religious activity, releasing Hoa Đăng (flower garlands and coloured lanterns) on Nhiêu Lộc – Thị Nghè Canal near Lê Văn Sỹ Bridge, has attracted thousands of Vietnamese Buddhists and believers.

This annual event, organised by Pháp Hoa Pagoda on May 19, aims to celebrate the 2,568th birthday of Lord Buddha.

One day before the event, Buddhists and volunteers gather at Pháp Hoa Pagoda to make Hoa Đăng. These are then distributed for free to attendees who wish to participate in the lantern release.

During the event, people receive a free lantern from the pagoda volunteers and Buddhists. They can then write their aspirations inside, light the lantern, and hand it to a volunteer who assists in releasing it into the river.

The Buddha’s birth (Vesak) celebration is one of the most important celebrations in the Buddhist calendar in Việt Nam and the world.

"Vesak", the day of the full moon in the fourth lunar month, falls on May 23 this year.

In addition, the celebrations extend for a week, from May 8 to 15 of the fourth lunar month (from May 15 to 22).

The United Nations has commemorated Vesak in Viet Nam three times. The first time was in 2008 in Hà Nội and the previous time in Hà Nam Province in 2019. – VNS



