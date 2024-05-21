Thousands of Buddhists gather to release Hoa Đăng

|Thousands of Buddhists and believers hold Hoa Đăng, waiting for their chance to release them at Pháp Hoa pagoda. – VNS Photo Hồng Linh
HCM CITY – A religious activity, releasing Hoa Đăng (flower garlands and coloured lanterns) on Nhiêu Lộc – Thị Nghè Canal near Lê Văn Sỹ Bridge, has attracted thousands of Vietnamese Buddhists and believers.
|People along Nhiêu Lộc – Thị Nghè Canal watch the release of Hoa Đăng. – VNS Photo Hồng Linh
This annual event, organised by Pháp Hoa Pagoda on May 19, aims to celebrate the 2,568th birthday of Lord Buddha.
|Buddhists and volunteers make Hoa Đăng to prepare for the Hoa Đăng releasing activity at Pháp Hoa pagoda. – VNS Photo Việt Dũng
One day before the event, Buddhists and volunteers gather at Pháp Hoa Pagoda to make Hoa Đăng. These are then distributed for free to attendees who wish to participate in the lantern release.
|Each Hoa Đăng release is meant to honour Buddha and remember his teachings, to let go of unfulfilled desires, and hope for good things for people and their loved ones. – VNS Photo Hồng Linh
During the event, people receive a free lantern from the pagoda volunteers and Buddhists. They can then write their aspirations inside, light the lantern, and hand it to a volunteer who assists in releasing it into the river.
|Volunteer helping release Hoa Đăng at Pháp Hoa pagoda. – VNS Photo Hồng Linh
The Buddha’s birth (Vesak) celebration is one of the most important celebrations in the Buddhist calendar in Việt Nam and the world.
"Vesak", the day of the full moon in the fourth lunar month, falls on May 23 this year.
In addition, the celebrations extend for a week, from May 8 to 15 of the fourth lunar month (from May 15 to 22).
The United Nations has commemorated Vesak in Viet Nam three times. The first time was in 2008 in Hà Nội and the previous time in Hà Nam Province in 2019. – VNS