Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Life & Style

First batch of 27 Lopburi macaques coming to terms with their new home

May 21, 2024 - 07:36
The relocation initiative is the province of Lopburi's attempt to control the increasingly aggressive macaque population that steal food and attack people, causing injury to several individuals.

 

A department official said the first batch of monkeys – 24 males and 3 females – had been released into the caged habitat that includes a pool and swinging vines made from motorcycle tyres. Photo The Nation

 

MUANG – The relocation initiative is the province’s attempt to control the increasingly aggressive macaque population that stole food and attacked people, causing injury to several individuals.

Officials from the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and provincial executives led by deputy governor Songphol Paenkaew and Muang Lopburi mayor Jamroen Salacheep were involved in the mission on Thursday.

A department official said the first batch of monkeys – 24 males and 3 females – had been released into the caged habitat that includes a pool and swinging vines made from motorcycle tyres.

All the macaques have been spayed, tagged, and passed a physical checkup to ensure that they were in a suitable condition to acclimatise to the new environment, he added.

Officials at the monkey garden will spend the next two weeks monitoring the animals’ health, behaviours, and how they adjust to the new setting before the next batch of around 200-300 monkeys will be transported to the garden by month’s end. - The Nation

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Hà Nội's flavourful delight

Rich in flavours and cultural heritage, snail vermicelli is a beloved dish, cherished by generations of locals. Filled with plump snails and fragrant broths, the bowls include the secrets behind crafting this iconic Vietnamese delicacy. Let’s experience the essence of Hà Nội's culinary scene like never before.

E-paper

Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom