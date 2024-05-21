‘Pearl Island’ Phú Quốc named “most affordable tropical destination”

PHÚ QUỐC — Phú Quốc – one of Việt Nam’s most famous tourist destinations, has been named as one of the “most affordable tropical destinations” by the US magazine Travel & Leisure.

In the 10 Most Affordable Tropical Destinations to Visit Around the World, According to Travel Experts that was published recently, the Pearl Island located in the southern province of Kiên Giang was placed at number four.

“Admittedly, getting to Phú Quốc, a Vietnamese island off the coast of Cambodia, does require connecting flights and higher airfare costs than most places on this list, but don’t let that be a deterrent, " according to the publication. " Once you arrive at this slice of paradise, it’s an incredible value. Rooms at the top-rated Mövenpick Villas & Residences Phú Quốc start at just $75. The night markets in Dương Đông overflow with cheap and delicious eats. And, of course, catching rays on the white-sand beaches and hiking through Phú Quốc National Park are free.”

Top of the list in first place was Mérida in Mexico, followed by Ubud in Bali, Indonesia and Negril in Jamaica.

Other affordable tropical destinations on the list include Manuel Antonio (Costa Rica), Madeira (Portugal), San Juan (Puerto Rico), Puebla (Mexico), Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic), and St. Kitts, an island in the West Indies.

According to the director of the Department of Tourism of Kiên Giang Province Bùi Quốc Thái, a number of new tourism enterprises will be launched this season in Phú Quốc City.

Therefore the area will reduce service prices by 30-50 per cent and also launch many new tour programmes and products for tourists.

Alongside co-operation strengthening with other cities and provinces in Việt Nam and foreign countries to promote further the island’s tourism, the Kiên Giang tourism industry will develop tourism products and design new tours linking with other cities and provinces to draw more tourists to Kiên Giang.

Last year, Phú Quốc was the only representative of Việt Nam on Travel + Leisure magazine's list of the 25 best islands in the world. The US magazine also has listed the island among the 23 best destinations to visit in 2023.

The largest island in Việt Nam with an area of 573sq.km and 22 small and large islands, Phú Quốc boasts stunning white beaches, shaded by palm trees and surrounded by crystal-clear emerald waters. The beaches here are characterised by pristine, picturesque and tranquil beauty. In 2006, Kiên Giang Coastal and Island Biosphere Reserve was recognised by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve, of which Phú Quốc is a part. — VNS