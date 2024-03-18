Phú Quốc among top beach destinations in Asia

The most wonderful beach tourism island in Asia

The first three months of 2024 could be dubbed the "great triumph" for tourism in Phú Quốc on the international media front.

DestinAsian magazine, a prestigious travel and lifestyle magazine for travel enthusiasts around the world, named Phú Quốc one of the top 10 most beautiful beach destinations in Asia.

Even as a newly emerging destination, Phú Quốc has been ranked next to other renowned beach paradises such as the Maldives, Bali in Indonesia, or Boracay in the Philippines.

This ranking is part of the Readers' Choice Awards 2024 by the magazine, one of the highly regarded awards for its credibility and objectivity.

Meanwhile, Tatler Asia, a publication of Conde Nast in Britain, hailed Phú Quốc as a pride of Việt Nam and a new alternative to familiar destinations like Krabi in Thailand or Bali in Indonesia.

One of the reasons Phú Quốc made it to this list is its breathtaking beaches with smooth white sands, crystal-clear waters and diverse coastal landscapes for travellers to explore. The magazine asserts this would be the perfect place for healing and recharging.

A multi-experiential resort paradise

As the largest island in Việt Nam with 22 large and small islands and top-tier beaches worldwide, it's no wonder Phú Quốc is favoured by international media and tourists.

However, this is not the sole reason why Việt Nam's "Pearl Island" is on par with other world-renowned resort paradises. Tatler introduces Phú Quốc as a very accessible destination with numerous luxurious resorts and, notably, a wide range of experiences for visitors to enjoy.

Planned to become a high-quality tourism and resort service centre, Phú Quốc boasts convenient transportation infrastructure with an international airport, seaports and easy connections from major urban centres like Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City.

In the second half of 2023 and early 2024, Phú Quốc "has exploded" with direct flights from key markets such as South Korea, Taiwan (China), India, etc.

The island also boasts comprehensive resort infrastructure stretching from north to south, with diverse segments from affordable to high-end. If someone asks about a "capital" of the most famous resorts, the South Island area will undoubtedly be mentioned.

Situated on one of the most beautiful beaches on the planet – Kem Beach – there are four international hotel and resort brands with distinct styles: JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, New World Phu Quoc Resort, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay and Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort. Sunset Town recently officially introduced the La Festa Curio Collection by Hilton, the first luxury resort under the most prestigious Hilton brand in Việt Nam.

While beach resorts are a strength, to leave a mark on the international brand front, Phú Quốc must also mention its super entertainment complexes and cultural products continuously invested throughout the island. Typically, during the festival season at the end of 2023 and the beginning of this year, Sunset Town invested by Sun Group has continuously launched new cultural and artistic experiences.

It all starts with the Kiss Bridge, a unique bridge with two non-touching branches, that CNN honoured as the destination for kisses. It is also where tourists can enjoy the sweet sunset panorama of Phú Quốc.

Next is the seaside night market Vui Phết - VuiFest Bazaar, which not only offers shopping space and "delicious - nutritious - cheap" culinary experiences but also serves as the centre of joy with Loảng Xoảng, Tinh Tươm shows having street vibes.

Following that are the large-scale and top-class invested shows such as Kiss of the Sea, a multi-experiential show combining the world's largest artistic fireworks show; Love Hurricane - the extreme sports art performances using jet ski and flyboard.

One of the most impressive cultural touchpoints in Sunset Town is the Vietnamese Puppet Show – Trẩy hội mùa xuân, staged and performed by the Việt Nam National Puppetry Theatre right on the beach. It takes tourists on a journey to discover the unique essence of the North through Việt Nam's unparalleled puppetry.

Numerous consecutive titles were awarded to Phú Quốc by international media. These have proven the island's allure and acted as leverage for the country's first island city to strive even harder to make its mark as one of the leading resort, entertainment, and leisure destinations in the region.