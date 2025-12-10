Unilever Vietnam contributes over VNĐ19 billion to support communities and retailers in flood relief

Floods recede, but sanitation and disease concerns remain

Natural disasters continue to pose significant challenges across Việt Nam. At a regular press briefing on December 4, experts from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment reported that 2025 saw the most abnormal disaster patterns on record, with estimated economic losses amounting to about VNĐ97 trillion.

After floods, the environment is often heavily polluted with waste and contaminated water, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks. In such conditions, cleaning and disinfecting homes are essential for protecting health and restoring daily life.

In this context, Unilever’s hygiene, disinfectant, and home-care products have become trusted allies, helping families clean quickly and safely, providing reassurance, and fostering sustainable hygiene habits within communities.

Timely and practical assistance

Since late September, Unilever has deployed emergency relief programmes, involving a number of its home-care, personal-care, and food brands, including Sunlight, Vim, OMO, Lifebuoy, P/S, and Knorr.

Unilever has delivered more than 145,000 essential products to affected communities, with a total volume of 95 tonnes, equivalent to nearly VNĐ7 billion in value. The relief goods were distributed through partners such as the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Department of Disease Prevention (Ministry of Health), the Vietnam Young Physicians Association, and the Vietnam Women’s Union, reaching 15 provinces and cities hit by the storms and floods, from Thái Nguyên, Lạng Sơn, and Cao Bằng to Lâm Đồng, Quảng Trị, and Khánh Hòa.

In addition, Unilever employees donated nearly two tonnes of goods, including blankets, warm clothing, and household necessities, to support affected localities. All relief activities were designed to ensure inclusivity, not only for affected residents but also for schools and healthcare workers, who play a critical role in safeguarding public health after natural disasters.

Notably, Unilever has also extended direct support to small retailers - key drivers of local economic activities - through practical product packages and on-the-ground assistance to help them restore operations.

To date, the company has delivered support packages to nearly 19,000 retailers, with a total value of more than VNĐ11 billion, helping them stabilise their livelihoods, rebuild essential supply chains, and maintain the continuity of local economic flows.

In parallel, Unilever has demonstrated care for its employees and partners. Company staff contributed nearly VNĐ300 million, which was then supplemented by the company to create a cash assistance package worth VNĐ1.3 billion for nearly 800 Unilever employees and workers within its distributor network. This meaningful support has helped the workforce overcome hardship and regain stability after the disaster.

Long-term efforts toward sustainable recovery

Beyond immediate relief, Unilever is working with local authorities and partners to support long-term recovery and help communities rebuild safely and sustainably:

• Lifebuoy will collaborate with the Vietnam Young Physicians Association to provide free medical check-ups, medicines, and hygiene products in Quảng Trị, Lâm Đồng, Đắk Lắk, and Gia Lai in December 2025 and January 2026.

• Through its partnership with the Ministry of Education and Training under the “Green - Clean - Healthy Schools” programme, P/S, Lifebuoy, Vim, and OMO will support schools in upgrading sanitation facilities, ensuring students can resume learning in a clean and healthy environment.

• To strengthen resilience against natural disasters and reduce soil erosion, OMO will work with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to plant trees in provinces frequently affected by storms and floods, a long-term solution to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Unilever reaffirmed its commitment to standing with communities, especially during the most challenging times, from natural disasters and public health crises to the growing impacts of climate change. This principle has been a core value and a guiding promise behind the company’s community-focused mission throughout its three decades in Việt Nam.

For Unilever, Việt Nam is home, and the Vietnamese are “family”. The company emphasised that it will continue to accompany and support communities today, tomorrow, and in the long term./.