Most binge-worthy show to watch in Phú Quốc

Each evening, the “Kiss of the Sea” show in Sunset Town attracts thousands of people, making it one of the top attractions in Phú Quốc today.

During the show, common expressions among the audience were radiant eyes, open mouths in astonishment and thundering applause through the music.

Hayoon, a visitor from Korea, couldn't hide her emotions after the show.

She said: "This is the first time I have experienced such a visually stunning and emotionally rich performance, from anticipation to overwhelming joy. I particularly enjoyed the music in the show, where you could immerse yourself by swaying and clapping along with the international performers."

Adriana, a Polish tourist visiting with her family, added: "The children were incredibly excited by the performances of fire and water effects, 3D mapping, and especially the aerial flips by international artists. The final fireworks show brought immense joy to our family. We hugged each other tightly to remember this moment."

Not only international visitors, but many Vietnamese have also expressed excitement about witnessing such a captivating and unique show for the first time.

“Kiss of the Sea” was conceptualised by Sun Group and brought to Việt Nam eight years ago. It was staged by ECA2 - a leading multimedia show producer from France with experience in over 60 shows worldwide.

According to Mr. Jean-Christophe Canizares, CEO of ECA2, “Kiss of the Sea” is the largest show ever produced by the company.

Notably, the theatre of “Kiss of the Sea” has been recognised as the "World's Largest Outdoor Sea-based Theatre," featuring a 5,000-seat auditorium, a seawater screen covering a 1,000-square-metre area, and a stage with three domes rising to 26 metres, equivalent to a nine-storey building.

“Kiss of the Sea” is also the first show in Việt Nam to feature a fictional storyline about the universe, telling the love story between a Phú Quốc boy and a galaxy guardian who comes to Earth through a cosmic black hole.

The power of love and unity helps the main characters defeat the dark forces threatening Earth and the galaxy. The story also carries profound messages about environmental protection and the conservation of Phú Quốc's rare animals, like the dugong.

In international media, “Kiss of the Sea” has been hailed as the pinnacle of stage art, combining fire, water, laser, light effects, 3D mapping and music among other things.

60 international artists are considered the "soul" of the show. Each of their appearances has overwhelmed the audience with intricate dances, beautiful costumes, props, and meticulously detailed makeup. The fusion of technology, music, and performance art has brought the audience into a true "blockbuster", where they are the characters in this fascinating and epic film.

Following “Kiss of the Sea”, the artistic fireworks show is performed with more than 100 fireworks, both high and low altitude, set to timeless songs like "We are the Champions," "Dancing Queen," and "Mamma Mia."

The fireworks soar into the sky accompanied by lively music, bringing the most exhilarating and joyous emotions to the audience. With the inclusion of the fireworks show, Sunset Town has become the first super entertainment complex in the world to showcase artistic fireworks nightly.

The romantic love story, along with the humane values of culture, nature, and the people of the island, is captivatingly told through the language of performance art and brilliant fireworks every night. All makes it easy to understand why “Kiss of the Sea” has become the most binge-worthy show in Phú Quốc today.