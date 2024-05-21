Society
Home Life & Style

Việt Nam a top destination for Indian tourists: Indian publication

May 21, 2024 - 08:36
Outbound travel from India has seen a significant spike, with Việt Nam emerging as a favoured international destination, according to Mint, a New Delhi-based business publication.

 

Việt Nam is a leading destination for Indian tourists.VNA Photo

NEW DELHI – Outbound travel from India has seen a significant spike, with Việt Nam emerging as a favoured international destination, according to Mint, a New Delhi-based business publication.

A report from Mastercard’s Economics Institute, entitled Travel Trends 2024: Breaking Boundaries, said Indian outbound travel to Việt Nam during January-March skyrocketed by 248 per cent against the same time in 2019, followed by the US and Japan.

Despite the strengthening of the US$, the outbound Indian travel segment has flourished due to an expanding affluent consumer base seeking luxury experiences. The report reveals that the evolving spending patterns mirror the nations’ growing disposable incomes and aspirational lifestyles.

While a strong dollar may have diverted tourists away from the US, Indian passenger arrivals surged by 59 per cent compared to the 2019 level.

In the same vein, Japan witnessed a record 50,000 Indian visitors during the period, up 53 per cent against against the 2019 figure.

Việt Nam, which recently added direct flights, saw a 2.5-fold increase in Indian travel.

In the first quarter of 2024, Indian airports witnessed a record 97 million passthroughs for both domestic and international air traffic, marking a significant increase compared to a decade ago, when attaining such numbers would have demanded an entire year's time. - VNS

Life & Style

National Drama Festival 2024 to stage exceptional performances in June

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) has brought together the Department of Performing Arts to preside and coordinate with Việt Nam Theatre Artists' Association, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Thái Nguyên Province, the Việt Bắc Folk Music and the Dance Theatre to present the biggest national performance event.

Life & Style

Hà Nội's flavourful delight

Rich in flavours and cultural heritage, snail vermicelli is a beloved dish, cherished by generations of locals. Filled with plump snails and fragrant broths, the bowls include the secrets behind crafting this iconic Vietnamese delicacy. Let’s experience the essence of Hà Nội's culinary scene like never before.

